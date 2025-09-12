Sports Mole looks at how Barcelona could line up in Sunday's La Liga clash with Valencia at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is set to make changes to his starting side for Sunday's La Liga clash with Valencia, as the Catalan outfit look to return to winning ways.

Flick's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano before the international break, and there could be two changes to the defensive unit for this weekend's clash, which will take place at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

History will be made here, as the Johan Cruyff Stadium will become the ground with the lowest capacity (6,000) to host a La Liga game.

Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin are in line to replace Andreas Christensen and Alejandro Balde, with the latter picking up a hamstring problem during training earlier this month.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is out of the match, as he continues to recover from a back operation, while Gavi (knee) and Frenkie de Jong (muscle) will also sit this one out.

Marc Casado is expected to be the player to benefit from De Jong's absence, so it is likely to be three changes to the XI for the La Liga clash this weekend.

Robert Lewandowski's recovery from a hamstring issue continued off the bench against Rayo, and that could again be the case on Sunday, with Ferran Torres set to keep his spot through the middle.

Dani Olmo, meanwhile, should keep hold of the number 10 spot despite firm pressure from Fermin Lopez.

Barcelona possible starting lineup: J Garcia; Kounde, E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin; Pedri, Casado; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Torres

