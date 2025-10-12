Preview: Turkey vs Georgia - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Turkey and Georgia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

On Tuesday, Turkey will welcome Georgia to the Kocaeli Stadyumu for a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier in Group E.

The hosts are sitting in second place in the standings with six points to their name, while the visitors are three points adrift in third position.

Match preview

Turkey are bidding to reach the World Cup for just the second time after making their only previous appearance in 2002, when they made a memorable run to finish in third place in Japan and South Korea.

The Crescent-Stars have started their 2026 qualifying campaign with two wins and one defeat, including a narrow 3-2 away victory over Georgia on matchday.

While they were outclassed in a 6-0 defeat against Spain in September, Turkey returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion in Saturday's away clash against bottom-placed side Bulgaria.

They scored five second-half goals to clinch a dominant 6-1 victory in Sofia, where Kenan Yildiz netted a brace alongside efforts from Arda Guler, Zeki Celik, and Irfan Can Kahveci, as well as a Viktor Popov own goal.

With three games left to play, Turkey look set to fight it out with Georgia for second spot and a place in the playoffs, with Spain three points clear at the top of the group and on course to seal automatic qualification.

Turkey have won each of their last three meetings with Georgia, and after netting three goals in each of those victories, they will be looking to produce another free-scoring display on matchday four.

Georgia are bidding to reach their first-ever World Cup as an independent nation after making their major tournament debut at Euro 2024.

However, they have significant work to do in the second half of their qualifying campaign if they are to secure their ticket to the USA, Canada and Mexico, having won just one of their opening three matches.

After falling short in their opener against Turkey, Georgia got on the board with a resounding 3-0 victory in September's meeting with Bulgaria in Tbilisi.

However, they were unable to land a glove on Spain in Saturday's away clash, with Giorgi Mamardashvili's penalty save proving to be the highlight of a one-sided 2-0 defeat.

Sitting three points adrift of Turkey, Willy Sagnol's side will recognise the importance of Tuesday's trip to Kocaeli, knowing that a defeat would leave them six points adrift of second spot with two games to play.

Rather than worrying about the impact of a loss, the visitors will be hoping to claim their first competitive away win over Turkey, which would represent their first head-to-head success since prevailing 1-0 in a friendly in February 2007.

Turkey World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W L W

Turkey form (all competitions):

W W L W L W

Georgia World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

L W L

Georgia form (all competitions):

W W D L W L

Team News

After seeing his team ease past Bulgaria, Turkey boss Vincenzo Montella may opt to name an unchanged lineup as long as there are no fresh injury issues.

Real Madrid’s Guler will continue to offer one of Turkey’s main attacking threats, having scored three goals and provided three assists in his last six international appearances.

Galatasaray forward Baris Alper Yilmaz has completed a two-match ban and should provide a useful option off the bench for Tuesday’s fixture.

As for the visitors, Luka Lochoshvili could come into the side after missing the defeat to Spain through suspension.

Lochoshvili is likely to feature in central defence with Saba Goglichidze, while Otar Kakabadze and Irakli Azarovi could operate as the two full-backs.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Georgia will be looking for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to continue his recent form on the international stage, having scored three times in his last four appearances for his country.

Turkey possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu, Kokcu; Aydin, Guler, Yildiz; Akturkoglu

Georgia possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Kakabadze, Goglichidze, Lochoshvili, Azarovi; Kiteishvili, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili; Davitashvili, Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze

We say: Turkey 3-1 Georgia

Turkey have won each of their last three games against Georgia, and with home advantage in their favour, we think the hosts will claim a relatively comfortable win to tighten their grip on second place in Group E.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email