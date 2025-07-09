Preview: Toronto vs Atlanta United - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Major League Soccer clash between Toronto and Atlanta United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

A five-match MLS road trip will conclude for Atlanta United on Saturday when they pay a visit to BMO Field to battle Toronto for the first time in the 2025 campaign.

These teams are separated by just a single point in the table, with the Reds second from the bottom in the Eastern Conference following a 3-1 loss to New York City FC, and Atlanta just above them after a 0-0 draw with DC United.

Match preview

From one match to the next we have seemingly seen a different Toronto side each time and that was the case last week, as they followed up a 3-0 win over the Portland Timbers with a loss.

It is just what Robin Fraser has become accustomed to seeing in his first season as head coach, with his side winning just one of their previous six matches in this competition.

At the same time, they have been better at home, unbeaten in their last two MLS fixtures at BMO Field, and with an opportunity to win consecutive domestic affairs in Toronto this weekend for the first time since April to May 2024 (two).

Since the 2023 season, home field has been far from an advantage for them in this competition, in July especially, with the Reds losing three of their previous four domestic affairs at BMO Field this month.

Defensively they have improved from past seasons, particularly at home with TFC posting four clean sheets at BMO Field in the 2025 campaign, while conceding a goal or fewer on seven occasions.

The Reds have points in seven of their eight all-time home meetings against the Five Stripes, coming away with a 2-0 triumph in this exact fixture last year.

While the struggles continued for Atlanta United last Saturday, a single point may have felt like a minor victory given their run of form heading into that contest.

They had lost their previous three fixtures before their draw with DC, conceding a combined nine goals over that stretch, putting them 10 points below the playoff line in the Eastern Conference.

Playing away from home has been a nightmare for this team in 2025, with the Five Stripes being the only side in the Eastern Conference that have yet to win as the visitors this year, losing six away MLS matches by multiple goals.

Over half of the goals conceded by Ronny Deila’s men in the league this year have occurred away from home (22 of 37), though they collected their first clean sheet as the visitors last weekend.

So far this year they have scored an opening half goal in only seven regular season affairs and have come away with points on six of those occasions, none of which were away from home.

Atlanta have not won a regular season encounter in Canada since July 2023 (1-0 at CF Montreal) though they won their previous match on Canadian soil last year on penalties against CF Montreal in the Wild Card Round.

Toronto Major League Soccer form:

Atlanta United Major League Soccer form:

Team News

In their defeat to New York City FC, Toronto were without Henry Wingo, Jonathan Osorio, Zane Monlouis and Nicksoen Gomis with lower body injuries.

Ahead of that match, they agreed to part ways with Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, while their only goal scored against the Pigeons was an own goal courtesy of their former goalkeeper Tomas Romero.

Meanwhile, Atlanta faced DC the last time out minus Derrick Williams and Ajani Fortune who both had foot issues, Stian Rode Gregersen was recovering from injured quadriceps, and Josh Cohen hurt his arm.

They will have Bartosz Slisz available following his yellow card suspension last week, while Brad Guzan made two stops to collect a clean sheet in their previous contest.

Toronto possible starting lineup:

Johnson; Thompson, Long, Rosted, Petretta; Coello; Corbeanu, Kerr, Dominguez, Spicer; Brynhildsen

Atlanta United possible starting lineup:

Guzan; Lennon, Morales, Abram, Amador; Muyumba, Slisz; Almiron, Miranchuk, Lobjanidze; Latte Lath

We say: Toronto 2-0 Atlanta United

Two big off-field distractions for Toronto are now off the team in Bernardeschi and Insigne, and we expect to see a rejuvenated Reds side eager to show their attacking prowess without those two against a side in Atlanta that look incredibly tentative at the back.

