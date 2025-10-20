Sweden announce that they have appointed Graham Potter as head coach, but how can the Scandinavian nation reach the 2026 World Cup?

Sweden announced on Monday that Graham Potter has been appointed as their new head coach on a short-term contract.

Immediately after Jon Dahl Tomasson was sacked last week, former Chelsea and West Ham United boss Potter expressed an interest in the role.

However, the 50-year-old faces an uphill task to guide Sweden to the 2026 World Cup with the nation having only accumulated one point from their four matches in Group B.

As a result, Sweden must win away in Switzerland and overcome Slovenia on home territory to have any chance of finishing as runners-up in the group.

Furthermore, Kosovo - who are currently in second - must lose in Slovenia and at home to Switzerland for Sweden to have any chance of overtaking them.

Nevertheless, as a result of winning Group C1 in the UEFA Nations League, Sweden have a chance of securing a playoff spot even if they do not finish ahead of Kosovo and Slovenia.

How can Sweden qualify for 2026 World Cup?

Each of the sixteen group winners in the last edition of the Nations League are given a second chance to reach the World Cup if they fail to earn automatic qualification during the standard qualifying campaign.

The four best-ranked teams who do not qualify automatically join 12 teams in the playoffs, which will take place in March.

Sweden are ranked 10th in that table, meaning that they will feature in the playoffs if six of the teams above them finish first or second in their group.

England have already qualified, while Spain, Portugal and Norway have already guaranteed a top-two spot. France and Germany are favourites to finish top of their respective groups, but already have a minimum of a playoff spot guaranteed through their Nations League performances.

Therefore, barring a bizarre set of circumstances occurring during November's qualifying fixtures, Potter should be overseeing Sweden's playoff bid in March.

However, they would be faced with an away tie in the semi-finals due to having to rely on remaining in contention via the back door. The draw in November will determine whether they would face the prospect of an away game in the final.