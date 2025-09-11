[monks data]
Swansea logo
Championship
Sep 13, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Hull logo

SwanseaSwansea City
vs.
Hull City

Preview: Swansea City vs Hull City - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Swansea vs Hull City - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Swansea City and Hull City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Swansea City will return from the international break with a Championship home clash against Hull City on Saturday.

The Swans are sitting in seventh place with seven points to their name, while the Tigers are three points worse off in 17th position.


Match preview

Swansea will be pleased with their start to the 2025-26 season, having put together a five-game unbeaten run since losing to Middlesbrough on the opening day of the season.

Alan Sheehan’s side recorded back-to-back home victories over Crawley Town and Sheffield United in the EFL Cup and league respectively, before they played out a 1-1 draw in their Championship clash with Watford. 

After going on to beat Plymouth Argyle on penalties in the EFL Cup, Swansea returned to league action with a 2-0 away victory against struggling Sheffield Wednesday, thanks to goals from Zan Vipotnik and Ronald.

Sheehan will be pleased with the fact that his team have conceded just two goals in their opening four Championship games, only league leaders Middlesbrough boast a better defensive record.

Swansea will fancy their chances of extending their unbeaten run this weekend, having avoided defeat in each of their last six home games against Hull (W3, D3).

In fact, the Swans have already beaten the Tigers at the Swansea.com Stadium this year, recording a narrow 1-0 win back in April courtesy of Vipotnik’s penalty. 

Hull City Head Coach Sergej Jakirovic

Sergej Jakirovic has made an underwhelming start to his tenure as Hull boss, with his opening four league games producing one win, one draw and two defeats.

Hull started the season with a goalless draw against Coventry City, before they lost on penalties in the EFL Cup first round against fellow Championship side Wrexham.

The Tigers bounced back with an entertaining 3-2 win over Oxford United, but they failed to build upon that success in their final two matches before the international break. 

After slumping to a 3-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers, Hull produced another poor defensive display in a 4-2 away loss to Bristol City. 

Jakirovic will be concerned that his team have shipped seven goals in the last two matches, taking their total goals conceded to nine and leaving them with the joint-third worst defensive record at this early stage of the season.

Hull will have to shore up their backline if they are to have a realistic chance of recording their first away win over Swansea since August 2016.

Swansea City Championship form:

L W D W

Swansea City form (all competitions):

L W W D W W 

Hull City Championship form:

D W L L 

Hull City form (all competitions):

D L W L L 


Team News

Hull City's Charlie Hughes on August 12, 2025

Swansea are unable to call upon the services of Ricardo Santos, Jay Fulton and Marko Stamenic due to injury. 

Ishe Samuels-Smith, Manuel Benson and Adam Idah should all be in the matchday squad after joining the club in the latter stages of the window. 

Vipotnik will continue to lead the line for the Swans, with the striker looking to continue his fine form after scoring in each of his last three appearances for the club.

As for the visitors, they are without defender Semi Ajayi and midfielder Matt Crooks due to hamstring and ankle injuries respectively.

Harry Vaughan has joined the absentee list after he picked up a shoulder injury on international duty with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s, while Liam Millar is unlikely to be ready despite returning to training following a lengthy layoff.

Deadline day additions Amir Hadziahmetovic and Darko Gyabi are both set to feature in the squad, with the latter in contention to start in the middle of the park. 

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Key, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon; Franco, Yalcouye; Ronald, Galbraith, Inoussa; Vipotnik

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Drameh, Egan, Hughes, Giles; Hadziahmetovic, Lundstram; Akintola, Gelhardt, Joseph; McBurnie


SM words green background

We say: Swansea City 2-1 Hull City


Swansea have won three of their last six home games against Hull (D3), and we think they will make full use of home advantage again to get the better of a team who could be low on confidence after losing back-to-back matches before the international break. 

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:581299:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect7969:
Written by
Ben Sully
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Adam Idah Alan Sheehan Amir Hadziahmetovic Darko Gyabi Harry Vaughan Ishe Samuels-Smith Jay Fulton Liam Millar Manuel Benson Marko Stamenic Matt Crooks Ricardo Santos Ronald Semi Ajayi Sergej Jakirovic Zan Vipotnik Football
rhs 2.0
12.30pm
Pickering Town CFC
vs
Runcorn Linnets
3pm
Macclesfield
vs
Atherton Laburnum Rovers
3pm
Ebbsfleet
vs
Ashford Town
3pm
Hyde
vs
Whitby
3pm
Telford
vs
Kidderminster
3pm
Eastbourne
vs
Epsom & Ewell FC
3pm
Farnborough
vs
Dover Athletic
3pm
Gloucester City
vs
Chippenham
3pm
Welling United
vs
Slough
3pm
Matlock Town
vs
Carlton Town
3pm
Hemel Hemps.
vs
Bishop's Stortford
3pm
Fylde
vs
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Gosport Borough
vs
Poole
3pm
Maidenhead
vs
Faversham Town
3pm
Hitchin Town
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Chesham
vs
King's Lynn
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
West Auckland
vs
Spennymoor
3pm
Chelmsford City
vs
Hertford Town
3pm
Curzon Ashton
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Taunton Town
vs
Weston
3pm
Hampton
vs
AFC Croydon Athletic
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Rushall Olympic
3pm
Nantwich Town
vs
Trafford
3pm
Billericay
vs
Berkhamsted
3pm
FC United
vs
Chadderton
3pm
Stalybridge
vs
Chester
3pm
Bedford
vs
Dag & Red
3pm
Maldon & Tiptree
vs
Stanway Rovers FC
3pm
Hungerford
vs
Swindon Supermarine
3pm
Dorking
vs
Wingate & Finchley
3pm
South Shields
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Chasetown
vs
Banbury
3pm
Congleton Town FC
vs
Chorley
3pm
Sporting Khalsa
vs
Hereford
3pm
Racing Club Warwick
vs
Evesham United
3pm
Quorn
vs
Kettering
3pm
Grimsby Borough
vs
Halesowen Town
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Worksop
3pm
Enfield 1893
vs
Enfield Town
3pm
Steyning Town
vs
Tonbridge Angels
3pm
Jersey Bulls
vs
Worthing
3pm
Deal Town
vs
Egham Town
3pm
Tower Hamlets
vs
Flackwell Heath FC
3pm
Shaftesbury Town
vs
Frome Town
3pm
Westbury United
vs
Oxford City
3pm
Fareham Town
vs
Sholing
3pm
Brixham
vs
Dorchester
3pm
Sutton Coldfield Town
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Westfield
vs
Horsham
3pm
AFC Totton
vs
Torquay Utd
3pm
Buxton
vs
Redditch United
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Aveley
3pm
Spalding
vs
Alfreton
3pm
P'boro Sports
vs
Hornchurch
3pm
Shepshed Dynamo
vs
Stamford
3pm
Bury Town
vs
Woodford Town
3pm
Whitstable Town
vs
Chichester
3pm
Merthyr Town
vs
Torpoint Athletic
3pm
Needham Market
vs
Eynesbury Rovers
3pm
Alvechurch
vs
Leamington
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Tadley Calleva
3pm
Royston
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Chatham Town
3pm
Bootle FC
vs
Darlington
3pm
Dunston
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Coleshill Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Cray Valley
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Bath City
3pm
Morpeth Town
vs
Witton Albion
3pm
Newcastle Blue Star
vs
Marine AFC
3pm
Salisbury
vs
Laverstock & Ford
3pm
Leiston
vs
Hackney Wick
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Bedfont Sports
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Scarborough Ath


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!