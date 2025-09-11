Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Swansea City and Hull City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Swansea City will return from the international break with a Championship home clash against Hull City on Saturday.

The Swans are sitting in seventh place with seven points to their name, while the Tigers are three points worse off in 17th position.

Match preview

Swansea will be pleased with their start to the 2025-26 season, having put together a five-game unbeaten run since losing to Middlesbrough on the opening day of the season.

Alan Sheehan’s side recorded back-to-back home victories over Crawley Town and Sheffield United in the EFL Cup and league respectively, before they played out a 1-1 draw in their Championship clash with Watford.

After going on to beat Plymouth Argyle on penalties in the EFL Cup, Swansea returned to league action with a 2-0 away victory against struggling Sheffield Wednesday, thanks to goals from Zan Vipotnik and Ronald.

Sheehan will be pleased with the fact that his team have conceded just two goals in their opening four Championship games, only league leaders Middlesbrough boast a better defensive record.

Swansea will fancy their chances of extending their unbeaten run this weekend, having avoided defeat in each of their last six home games against Hull (W3, D3).

In fact, the Swans have already beaten the Tigers at the Swansea.com Stadium this year, recording a narrow 1-0 win back in April courtesy of Vipotnik’s penalty.

Sergej Jakirovic has made an underwhelming start to his tenure as Hull boss, with his opening four league games producing one win, one draw and two defeats.

Hull started the season with a goalless draw against Coventry City, before they lost on penalties in the EFL Cup first round against fellow Championship side Wrexham.

The Tigers bounced back with an entertaining 3-2 win over Oxford United, but they failed to build upon that success in their final two matches before the international break.

After slumping to a 3-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers, Hull produced another poor defensive display in a 4-2 away loss to Bristol City.

Jakirovic will be concerned that his team have shipped seven goals in the last two matches, taking their total goals conceded to nine and leaving them with the joint-third worst defensive record at this early stage of the season.

Hull will have to shore up their backline if they are to have a realistic chance of recording their first away win over Swansea since August 2016.

Swansea City Championship form:

L W D W

Swansea City form (all competitions):

L W W D W W

Hull City Championship form:

D W L L

Hull City form (all competitions):

D L W L L

Team News

Swansea are unable to call upon the services of Ricardo Santos, Jay Fulton and Marko Stamenic due to injury.

Ishe Samuels-Smith, Manuel Benson and Adam Idah should all be in the matchday squad after joining the club in the latter stages of the window.

Vipotnik will continue to lead the line for the Swans, with the striker looking to continue his fine form after scoring in each of his last three appearances for the club.

As for the visitors, they are without defender Semi Ajayi and midfielder Matt Crooks due to hamstring and ankle injuries respectively.

Harry Vaughan has joined the absentee list after he picked up a shoulder injury on international duty with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s, while Liam Millar is unlikely to be ready despite returning to training following a lengthy layoff.

Deadline day additions Amir Hadziahmetovic and Darko Gyabi are both set to feature in the squad, with the latter in contention to start in the middle of the park.

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Key, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon; Franco, Yalcouye; Ronald, Galbraith, Inoussa; Vipotnik

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Drameh, Egan, Hughes, Giles; Hadziahmetovic, Lundstram; Akintola, Gelhardt, Joseph; McBurnie

We say: Swansea City 2-1 Hull City

Swansea have won three of their last six home games against Hull (D3), and we think they will make full use of home advantage again to get the better of a team who could be low on confidence after losing back-to-back matches before the international break.

