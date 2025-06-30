Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Charlie Cresswell to Sunderland and Franjo Ivanovic to Sporting Lisbon.

Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing Toulouse defender Charlie Cresswell this summer.

The 22-year-old impressed in recent weeks at the Under-21s European Championships, where the Young Lions defeated Germany in the final.

Cresswell was a starting centre-back for England at the tournament following a promising campaign for Toulouse in Ligue 1.

The former Millwall man made 31 appearances in the top flight of French football, scoring three goals and assisting on one occasion.

According to The Sun, Creswell could be set for a move away from Ligue 1 during what remains of the summer transfer window.

The report states that newly-promoted Sunderland are eyeing up a deal for the ex-Leeds United youngster ahead of the new term.

However, the Black Cats face stiff competition for the 22-year-old, with the likes of Roma, Napoli, Atalanta BC and Como also linked.

After his stellar displays at the Under-21s Euros this summer, Cresswell's price tag has supposedly risen into the region of £18m.

Sporting close in on Gyokeres replacement?

Focusing on the Primeira Liga, Sporting Lisbon are battling hard to retain the services of star striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

The super Swede is looking likely to exit the club before the new term, with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal keen on his services.

As a result, Sporting are said to be looking for reinforcements in attack, according to Croatian publication Germanijak recently.

The report claims that the Portuguese giants have sent an offer to Union SG for the services of in-form forward Franjo Ivanovic.

It is believed that a submission of £17m was swiftly rejected by the Belgian champions, who are aiming to pocket at least £25m from any sale of the player.

Ivanovic was key in his side's first domestic title in 90 years during 2024-25, scoring 16 goals and providing five assists across 34 Belgian Pro League battles.

QPR beat Rangers, Birmingham in Poku race

Moving down to the second tier of English football, Queens Park Rangers have won the hotly-contested race for Peterborough United attacker Kwame Poku.

The Ghana international lit up League One last term, helping Posh avoid relegation and lift the EFL Trophy at Wembley in April.

Poku was supposedly wanted by over 40 clubs across Europe this summer, with the likes of Birmingham City and Rangers very keen on the player.

However, the winger has ended up at Loftus Road, where Julien Stephan's men are looking to mount a surprise push for promotion.