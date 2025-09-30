Sunderland are reportedly considering the January sale of left-back Dennis Cirkin, who is said to be wanted by Tottenham Hotspur.

The 23-year-old was arguably the best left-side defender in the Championship last term as the Black Cats secured promotion via the playoffs.

Cirkin featured in 36 second-tier matches for Regis Le Bris's troops, scoring three goals and providing two assists across the course of the campaign.

However, a total spend of £163m over the summer from Sunderland has seen a number of last season's star pushed to the fringes of the squad.

Boasting experience at Atletico Madrid, Brazilian Reinildo Mandava has taken the first-choice spot at left-back for the newly-promoted side so far.

Sunderland considering sale of Tottenham-linked Cirkin?

According to TBR Football, Sunderland are beginning to devise their strategy regarding the future of Cirkin ahead of the New Year trading point.

The report claims that the Black Cats are considering the possibility of offloading the highly-rated 23-year-old during the winter transfer window.

It is understood that Europa League holders Tottenham are interested in securing the services of Cirkin, who spent time in the club's academy as a teenager.

As well as being admirers of the defender's on-field qualities, Spurs are also keenly aware that the Englishman would help satisfy the homegrown player quota.

Cirkin's current deal at the Stadium of Light expires next summer, with Sunderland supposedly aiming to prevent the defender leaving on a free at the end of the season.

Cirkin surplus to requirements

Even with Reinildo suspended for the win at Nottingham Forest on the weekend, Cirkin was unable to feature for the newly-promoted Black Cats.

Also joining the club over the summer, Arthur Masuaku started at left-back for Sunderland, who secured a 1-0 triumph at the City Ground.

Cirkin is down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light and could depart in January without making a competitive appearance in the first half of 2025-26.