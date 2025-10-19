Sunderland are reportedly deciding against making a move for Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi in January following a failed approach during the summer window.

Even earlier this month, it was suggested that Regis Le Bris's men had the intention of reviving their hopes of signing Lucumi in the New Year.

The Colombia international has enjoyed a steady start to the Serie A campaign at Bologna, featuring in six top-flight matches for a combined 410 minutes.

Since making the move from Belgian Pro League outfit Genk in the summer of 2022, Lucumi has played 117 matches, finding the net on one occasion.

Sunderland end interest in Lucumi?

According to Sky Sports News, Sunderland have made a major decision regarding their potential move for Bologna defender Lucumi in January.

The report claims that the Black Cats have given up their efforts to sign the 27-year-old, who will not be going through a New Year transfer to the North-East.

It is understood that the Premier League newcomers are happy with their centre-back options following a busy and productive summer trading point.

It is believed that the Black Cats submitted an offer worth £24m for the Colombian over the summer, although Bologna snubbed the approach.

With Sunderland supposedly out of the race for Lucumi, it remains to be seen whether another suitor comes to the forefront of the race for his signature.

Sunderland's centre-back options

After keeping three clean sheets across their last five Premier League matches, Sunderland are enjoying a defensively-solid time in the top flight so far.

The Black Cats spent heavily over the summer and those investments are paying dividends, with Le Bris's troops seventh in the league standings.

A summer arrival from La Liga outfit Getafe, Omar Alderete was in the Sunderland XI as they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.