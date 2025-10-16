Sunderland are reportedly preparing to bid £26m for Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi during the upcoming January transfer window.

Sunderland are reportedly interested in bringing Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi to the Stadium of Light in January.

The 27-year-old was heavily linked to the Black Cats during the summer transfer window, although a deal failed to materialise before the deadline.

Regis Le Bris's men have not given up on the capture of Lucumi, though, supposedly sending scouts to watch the talent in this season's Europa League.

The Colombian has made a steady start to the term for Bologna amid intense transfer speculation, starting four Serie A matches before featuring for his country during this month's international break, scoring in the 4-0 win over Mexico.

Since making the move for Belgian Pro League outfit Genk during the summer of 2022, Lucumi has played on 117 occasions for Bologna, finding the net once.

Sunderland want £26m January deal for Lucumi?

According to Italian outlet Corriere di Bologna via Sports Witness, Sunderland are looking to secure the services of Bologna man Lucumi during the January transfer window.

The report claims that the Black Cats have not been deterred by their summer failure to bring the 27-year-old defender to the Premier League.

It is understood that Sunderland's £26m offer for Lucumi is 'still on the table', as Bologna struggle to commit the player's long-term future to the Serie A cause.

It is believed that the Colombian is open to the possibility of staying at his current employers, whereas his agent is pushing for a move to the Premier League.

With Lucumi's current deal expiring during the summer of 2027, Bologna are at risk of losing the player on the cheap if 'very complex' contract negotiations cannot progress.

No resting on laurels

As one of the three newly-promoted sides in the Premier League, Sunderland have made an exceptional start to the 2025-26 campaign.

After eight years out of the top-tier limelight, the Black Cats have lost just two of their opening seven matches, sitting ninth in the standings.

Despite this positive start, Sunderland are not resting on their laurels ahead of the January window, where funds could be used to secure the talents of Lucumi.