Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats scout defensive target at Europa League match?

By
Defensive reinforcements: Sunderland scout centre-back target in Europa League?
© Imago
Sunderland are reportedly eyeing up a move for Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi, scouting the centre-back in the Europa League earlier this week.

Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi during the January transfer window.

The Black Cats are on a mission to avoid an immediate return to the Championship after promotion to the Premier League last season.

Supporters of the North-East club have endured difficult times over the past decade, in which they were relegated down to League One.

Sunderland spent half a decade in the third tier of English football before securing a place back in the Championship under the tutelage of Tony Mowbray.

Regis Le Bris joined the club as head coach last summer and produced immediate results, leading the Black Cats to the Premier League via the playoffs.

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris looks on ahead of his side's return to the Premier League August 16, 2025

Sunderland scouting Lucumi in England?

According to Sport Witness, Sunderland have stepped up their efforts to sign a highly-rated defender ahead of the January transfer window.

The report claims that the newly-promoted Black Cats are actively scouting Bologna centre-back Lucumi prior to the New Year trading point.

It is understood that Sunderland representatives were in attendance at Villa Park on Thursday night, when the Colombian played for Bologna against Aston Villa.

The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes and received a yellow card in the Second City as the Serie A side suffered a narrow Europa League defeat.

It is believed that Sunderland were firmly in the race for Lucumi over the summer, although Bologna were unwilling to sanction a late departure for the player.

Sunderland's Omar Alderete on September 27, 2025

Sunderland's defensive options

Collecting 11 points from their opening six Premier League matches, Sunderland have made a stellar start to the campaign and sit fourth in the standings.

The Black Cats' latest triumph arrived at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon, when a goal from centre-back Omar Alderete defeated Nottingham Forest.

The 28-year-old Paraguay international has proven to be a shrewd signing by Sunderland, with Nordi Mukiele completing the centre-back partnership.

ID:582488:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3615:
Written by
Carter White

Click here for more stories about Jhon Lucumi

Click here for more stories about Sunderland

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Jhon Lucumi Omar Alderete Regis Le Bris Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!