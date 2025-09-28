Sunderland are reportedly eyeing up a move for Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi, scouting the centre-back in the Europa League earlier this week.

Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi during the January transfer window.

The Black Cats are on a mission to avoid an immediate return to the Championship after promotion to the Premier League last season.

Supporters of the North-East club have endured difficult times over the past decade, in which they were relegated down to League One.

Sunderland spent half a decade in the third tier of English football before securing a place back in the Championship under the tutelage of Tony Mowbray.

Regis Le Bris joined the club as head coach last summer and produced immediate results, leading the Black Cats to the Premier League via the playoffs.

Sunderland scouting Lucumi in England?

According to Sport Witness, Sunderland have stepped up their efforts to sign a highly-rated defender ahead of the January transfer window.

The report claims that the newly-promoted Black Cats are actively scouting Bologna centre-back Lucumi prior to the New Year trading point.

It is understood that Sunderland representatives were in attendance at Villa Park on Thursday night, when the Colombian played for Bologna against Aston Villa.

The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes and received a yellow card in the Second City as the Serie A side suffered a narrow Europa League defeat.

It is believed that Sunderland were firmly in the race for Lucumi over the summer, although Bologna were unwilling to sanction a late departure for the player.

Sunderland's defensive options

Collecting 11 points from their opening six Premier League matches, Sunderland have made a stellar start to the campaign and sit fourth in the standings.

The Black Cats' latest triumph arrived at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon, when a goal from centre-back Omar Alderete defeated Nottingham Forest.

The 28-year-old Paraguay international has proven to be a shrewd signing by Sunderland, with Nordi Mukiele completing the centre-back partnership.