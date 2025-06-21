Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Vladyslav Vanat to Dynamo Kyiv, Owen Beck to Derby County and Daniel Jebbison to Preston North End.

Sunderland are reportedly leading the race to sign Dynamo Kiev striker Vladyslav Vanat this summer.

Vanat has racked up 48 goals in 112 competitive appearances since he emerged from the club's youth system.

The 23-year-old scored 17 goals in 28 league games to help Dynamo clinch the title and finish the season as the Ukrainian Premier League's top scorer.

According to the Daily Express, Sunderland are among several Premier League sides showing an interest in the forward.

The report claims that Sunderland's interest is more advanced than any of the player's other potential suitors.

The Black Cats are said to be in talks with the striker's representatives and are confident of reaching an agreement over personal terms.

However, they still need to negotiate a fee with Dynamo, who are set to demand £21m for the Ukraine international.

Dynamo are reluctant to compromise on their asking price, especially as they want to keep Vanat for their Champions League qualifying campaign.

Derby targeting Liverpool defender

In the Championship, Derby County are reportedly interested in signing Owen Beck on loan from Liverpool.

John Eustace is preparing for his first full season as Derby boss after leaving Blackburn Rovers to take over the reins at Pride Park in February.

Eustace went on to oversee six wins, three draws, and five defeats in 14 games to steer the Rams to Championship safety.

According to Football Insider, Derby are now looking to reunite Eustace with one of his former players.

The Rams are eyeing a loan move for Liverpool's Beck, who played under Eustace during a loan spell with Blackburn Rovers last term.

The Reds should be open to a loan departure, with Beck unlikely to see much playing time if he stays at Anfield.

Preston confirm Jebbison signing

Staying in the second tier, Preston North End have signed Bournemouth's Daniel Jebbison on a season-long loan deal.

The Cherries signed Jebbison on a four-year deal last summer following his exit from Sheffield United.

Jebbison spent the first half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Watford, where he failed to score in 13 appearances before being recalled in January.

The 21-year-old went on to net three goals in 21 appearances for Andoni Iraola's side, including a couple of strikes in the FA Cup.

Rather than keep Jebbison for next term, Bournemouth have decided to loan him out to Championship side Preston, allowing him to reunite with his former manager, Paul Heckingbottom.

“I’m looking forward to working with Jebbo again. I’ve watched him play since he was a teenager, and he was great to coach at Sheffield United," Heckingbottom told Preston's official website.

"He‘s someone I always pushed to keep improving during our time together. I’ve always believed in his ability and his potential. I know how good he can be, and we’re looking to get the best out of him while he’s here working with us.”

Jebbison will link up with Preston for pre-season after he has finished his duties at the Gold Cup with Canada.