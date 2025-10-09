Sunderland are reportedly plotting a double swoop for Liverpool's Joe Gomez and Jhon Lucumi of Bologna ahead of the January transfer window.

Sunderland are reportedly prepared to swoop for a pair of defensive additions during the January transfer window.

Following an eight-year absence, the Black Cats are back in the Premier League and made serious waves during the summer trading point.

With over £150m spent on new signings, Regis Le Bris troops are equipped to compete in the top flight and sit ninth in the standings after seven matches.

However, the North-East giants suffered a setback prior to October's international break, losing 2-0 at the home of strugglers Manchester United.

All the Red Devil damage was inflicted in the first half at the Theatre of Dreams, where Mason Mount and summer arrival Benjamin Sesko breached the net of Robin Roefs.

Sunderland plotting £55m January swoop?

According to Italian publication Quotidiano Sportivo, Sunderland are not out of the race for a highly-rated Serie A defender ahead of the New Year.

The report claims that the 'door is not closed' on a move to the Premier League for Bologna centre-back Jhon Lucumi after the Black Cats' failed attempt to sign the star over the summer.

It is understood that the South American enforcer is valued at £25m by the Serie A outfit, who are looking to agree a fresh contract with the player.

Closer to home, Liverpool man Joe Gomez is also of interest to Sunderland, as per CaughtOffside, with the defender recently celebrating a decade of service at the Anfield club.

It is believed that the former England international could be available for around £30m in January, given that Arne Slot's side are able to source an adequate replacement.

Sunderland's centre-back options

Following an exciting flurry of signings in response to their Championship promotion, Sunderland now boast a number of top-level defensive options.

Featuring heavily for the likes of RB Leipzig, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayer Leverkusen in recent years, Nordi Mukiele is plying his trade at the Stadium of Light this season.

A stalwart in the backline of La Liga hustlers Getafe during the past two seasons, Omar Alderete has brought a steeliness to Le Bris's rearguard.