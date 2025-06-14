Sunderland 2025 summer transfers: Every confirmed signing and sale for Regis Le Bris' side

Track all of Sunderland's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

Despite ending the regular season in the Championship on a five-game losing streak, Sunderland played well in the playoffs and after a lot of excitement, which included eliminating Coventry in the semis after extra time and beating Sheffield United after trailing at half time in the final, the Black Cats earned promotion to the Premier League for the first time since going down in 2017.

French manager Regis Le Bris performed a small miracle in his first season with Sunderland, but now he will have an even tougher task of trying to stay up in the top flight and to even stand a chance, he will need to bring in some reinforcements this summer.

The Black Cats have already confirmed Enzo Le Fee has converted his loan move into a permanent transfer ahead of the club's Premier League return.

While they splashed out nearly £20m to sign the Frenchman, Sunderland have already raised funds with the sales of Jobe Bellingham and Tommy Watson to Borussia Dortmund and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

They will be determined to keep hold of highly-rated midfielder Chris Rigg, who is expected to stay at the Stadium of Light unless the club receives a significant offer when the summer transfer window reopens on June 16 after the first instalment of the market closed on June 10.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Sunderland's 2025 summer transfer window.

Sunderland confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Enzo Le Fee (£19.3m, Roma)

Sunderland confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Jobe Bellingham (£27.8m to Borussia Dortmund)

Tommy Watson (£10m to Brighton & Hove Albion)

Salis Abdul Samed (end of loan from Lens)

Sunderland total income summer 2025: £37.8m

How much have Sunderland spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Sunderland total spend summer 2025: £19.3m

Sunderland total income summer 2025: £37.8m

Sunderland total profit/loss summer 2025: £18.5m

Latest Sunderland transfer rumours

Sunderland squad