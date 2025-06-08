Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund, Diego Coppola to Bournemouth and Marcos Rojo to Inter Miami.

Sunderland have reportedly agreed to sell Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund for a club-record fee.

Bellingham played a key role in Sunday's promotion-winning campaign, starting 42 of his 43 appearances in the 2024-25 season, including all three matches in the Championship playoffs.

However, Bellingham will not remain with the club for their Premier League return, with the 19-year-old on the brink of joining Dortmund in a record transfer.

According to Sky Sports News, Sunderland have reached an agreement with Dortmund to sell Bellingham for a club-record fee of around €33m (£27.8m).

The agreement between the two clubs includes €5m (£4.2m) in add-ons and a 15% sell-on clause.

From Dortmund's perspective, Bellingham will become the second-most expensive player in the club's history, excluding add-ons.

The midfielder is set to follow in the footsteps of his brother Jude Bellingham, who made 132 competitive appearances for Dortmund before joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2023.

The imminent will give Bellingham the chance to play Champions League football for the first time in his career following Dortmund's fourth-place finish last season.

Bournemouth battling Como for defender

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are reportedly battling Como for the signature of Hellas Verona defender Diego Coppola.

The centre-back started 33 of his 34 Serie A appearances in 2024-25, helping Verona preserve their top-flight status with a 14th-place finish.

After impressing with his club side, Coppola was given the chance to make his Italy debut in Friday's World Cup qualifier against Norway, although a heavy 3-0 defeat ultimately soured his first international appearance.

According to Football Insider, Bournemouth are keen to sign the Italy international after identifying him as a potential target for the summer window.

However, the report claims that the Cherries face competition from Serie A side Como, who want to add the 21-year-old to Cesc Fabregas' squad ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

From Bournemouth's perspective, they need to recruit one or two centre-backs this summer following one confirmed departure and one potential exit.

Dean Huijsen has already completed a £50m move to Real Madrid, while Ilya Zabarnyi has emerged as a target for Champions League winnes Paris Saint-Germain.

Inter Miami eyeing Rojo move

Over in the USA, Inter Miami are reportedly interested in signing former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo.

Javier Mascherano's side could do with defensive reinforcements, having shipped 27 goals in 16 MLS matches this season - only four teams have let in more in the Eastern Conference.

According to TNT Sports Argentina, Inter Miami are considering a potential move to sign Rojo from Argentinian giants Boca Juniors.

The 35-year-old has spent four years with Boca Juniors after leaving Man United in 2021 following 122 appearances in all competitions.

Rojo has gone on to feature in 118 competitive matches for Boca Juniors, helping the club win the Primera Division title, the Copa Argentina and the Copa de la Liga Profesional.

Despite being a regular fixture in the Boca Juniors side, Rojo faces an uncertain future due to his contract situation, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the year.

A move to Inter Miami would allow Rojo to reunite with his former Argentina colleague Lionel Messi and play under his former teammate, Mascherano.