Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between Sturm Graz and Rangers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams aiming to bounce back from opening-day defeats in the Europa League will meet on Thursday night when Sturm Graz host Rangers in the league phase.

The hosts lost 2-0 to FC Midtjylland in their first match of the league phase, while the visitors were defeated 1-0 by Genk on matchday one.

Match preview

Sturm Graz lifted their second consecutive Austrian Bundesliga title in 2024-25, narrowly finishing two points above RB Salzburg at the end of the championship round.

The Blacks have made a strong start to their title defence, having won five and lost two of their seven league outings, leaving them sitting second in the standings and just two points behind Rapid Vienna, while they also have a game in hand on the leaders.

Sturm Graz have also won each of their two OFB Cup fixtures, defeating SK Bischofshofen in the first round and SC Rothis in the second round.

However, Sturm Graz have failed to replicate their domestic form on the European stage so far this term, suffering elimination from the Champions League by losing 6-1 on aggregate to Bodo/Glimt in the playoff qualifying round, while they also lost to FC Midtjylland on matchday one of the Europa League league phase.

Jurgen Saumel will be hoping to secure three points on their second matchday against Rangers, though their home form this term suggests Sturm Graz may struggle, having lost two and won two of their four home fixtures.

Sturm Graz will draw confidence from the ongoing challenges that their opponents have faced this term, with Rangers experiencing a tumultuous start to the 2025-26 season.

The Gers have won just five of 15 matches under new boss Russell Martin at the beginning of this campaign, alongside five draws and five defeats.

Rangers did manage to progress to the Champions League playoff qualifying round, defeating Panathinaikos in the second round and Viktoria Plzen in the third round.

However, Martin suffered his lowest point as Rangers manager so far in the playoff round against Club Brugge, being eliminated with a 9-1 aggregate defeat, including a devastating 6-0 loss in the second leg.

The difficulties in Europe, including a defeat against Genk in the opening match of the Europa League campaign, have also carried over in domestic competition.

Rangers failed to win any of their first five league games, drawing their opening four before losing 2-0 to Hearts, although they have secured a spot in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals.

The Gers did end their wait for a league victory in their most recent match, dramatically beating Livingston 2-1 thanks to a 94th-minute winner from Max Aarons.

The victory did little to ease the pressure on Martin, though, as Rangers fans made their negative opinions on the manager's position clear following the goal.

The Gers and Martin will be hoping another victory on Thursday can help start to relieve the pressure on the manager, but just one away win this term will leave Rangers with little confidence heading into the encounter.

Team News

The hosts will be without the services of Arjan Malic (calf), Axel Kayombo (ankle) and Daniil Khudyakov (wrist) for Thursday's match due to ongoing injury issues.

Sturm Graz are expected to make several changes for Thursday's match after a disappointing result against Midtjylland, meaning the likes of Jacob Hodl, Stefan Hierlander and Julius Beck could start.

Meanwhile, Rangers will be without Dujon Sterling (Achilles tendon), Lyall Cameron (calf) and Rabbi Matondo (unspecified) due to injury issues, while Mohamed Diomande is suspended after receiving a red card against Genk.

Derek Cornelius and Jayden Meghoma are also doubts after both were forced off in the victory over Livingston, meaning Max Aarons and Nasser Djiga could start.

Sturm Graz possible starting lineup:

Christensen; Hierlander, Aiwu, Lavalee, Karic; Stankovic, Beck; Horvat, Jatta, Hodl; Malone

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Djiga, Aarons; Raskin, Barron, Aasgaard; Antman, Miovski, Gassama

We say: Sturm Graz 1-1 Rangers

Both teams have faced their respective difficulties so far this season, and with Sturm Graz struggling at home while Rangers have largely failed to impress on the road, we believe this one will end all square.

