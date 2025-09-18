Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Stevenage and Exeter City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Stevenage play host to Exeter City on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that could take them to the top of the League One table.

At a time when the home side sit in fourth position in the standings, Exeter are down in 16th place after back-to-back defeats.

While Stevenage made some shrewd additions during the summer transfer window, few supporters would have anticipated such a strong start to the campaign.

Five wins and one draw have been posted from seven matches to leave Alex Revell's team just one point adrift of second place with a game in hand.

The solitary defeat came by a 1-0 scoreline at Huddersfield Town on August 23, Stevenage responding by taking four points from matches with Wycombe Wanderers and Mansfield Town.

Despite sitting so high in the standings, just 10 goals have been netted from seven matches, including only two from their last three encounters.

Jamie Reid has been a star performer, however, with five strikes coming from seven starts, albeit none of his goals coming since August 19.

As for Exeter and Gary Caldwell, it has been all or nothing in League One this season with three wins and five defeats being recorded from eight matches.

A positive spin could have been put on nine points being accumulated from the opening six games, but Exeter have since suffered back-to-back losses.

Furthermore, those setbacks against Rotherham United (1-0) and Port Vale (2-0) have occurred without scoring a goal, Exeter having now drawn a blank in half of their league games this season.

Most notably, though, Caldwell's side have only scored once in four away fixtures, albeit having only conceded four times on their travels.

Stevenage League One form:

W W W L W D

Stevenage form (all competitions):

W W L W W D

Exeter City League One form:

L W L W L L

Exeter City form (all competitions):

W L W L L L

Team News

Dan Butler could return to the Stevenage starting lineup as a replacement for left-back Lewis Freestone.

Chem Campbell will also be considered for a recall in place of Phoenix Patterson, but that could be the extent of the alterations made by Revell.

Having made a number of changes for the EFL Trophy game with Cardiff City in midweek, Caldwell may revert to much of the team that started against Port Vale last weekend.

Ed Francis is expected to be used as a straight replacement for Jack Aitchison, who was withdrawn after 11 minutes of the previous league game.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; James-Wildin, Goode, Piergianni, Butler; Houghton, White; Roberts, Kemp, Campbell; Reid

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Turns, Fitzwater, Andrew; McMillan, Brierley, Francis, Niskanen; Cox; Magennis

We say: Stevenage 2-1 Exeter City

Although Stevenage have lost some of their previous momentum, they are still finding ways to get points on the board with regularity. With that in mind, and Exeter's recent defeats, we are backing a hard-fought victory for the home team.

