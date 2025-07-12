Morgan Gibbs-White to Tottenham Hotspur: Why club are 'confident' about transfer despite threat of a Premier League complaint

By
Why Spurs are 'confident' about Gibbs-White despite risk of Forest complaint
© Imago
Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Nottingham Forest attacker Morgan Gibbs-White, and they are reportedly still confident despite the risk of a complaint from Forest.

Tottenham Hotspur are still confident that a deal for Nottingham Forest attacker Morgan Gibbs-White will be completed as they see any delay as ultimately inevitable, the latest reports have claimed.


Spurs look set to back manager Thomas Frank considerably this summer, with forward Mohammed Kudus signing for a fee of £55m from West Ham United.

The Londoners had also reportedly agreed to trigger Nottingham Forest star Gibbs-White's release clause, believed to be worth £60m.

However, the deal was placed in jeopardy after Forest threatened to make an official complaint to the Premier League regarding what they claim was an illegitimate approach to the player.

A report from football.london says that Tottenham see the delay in the transfer as an inevitable one, and add that Forest fear they may be powerless to stop a deal from materialising.

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates after scoring on February 1, 2025

Tottenham's impressive attacking depth

Gibbs-White is capable of playing across the forward line, with his creativity, passing ability and technical quality making him a considerable threat from any position.

The 25-year-old was often utilised by Forest in an attacking midfield role, from where he managed to score seven goals and provide eight assists in the Premier League last season.

Kudus has also proven versatile in attack, and his ability to carry the ball at speed over long distances adds significant pace to Tottenham's attack.

Winger Brennan Johnson is a renowned speedster, Dejan Kulusevski is a powerful athlete and Mathys Tel is adept at running behind opposition defensive lines.

Few teams would be as threatening during counter-attacks, and perhaps Frank is aiming to construct a side capable of succeeding in transition, a style that would contrast with previous boss Ange Postecoglou's more patient approach in the final third.

Spurs would also still boast the likes of Dominic Solanke, James MaddisonSon Heung-min and youngster Wilson Odobert in their ranks, and their attacking depth would arguably be among the best in the Premier League.


ID:577252:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3954:
Written by
Lewis Nolan

Click here for more stories about Ange Postecoglou

Click here for more stories about Tottenham Hotspur

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Ange Postecoglou Brennan Johnson Dejan Kulusevski Dominic Solanke James Maddison Mathys Tel Mohammed Kudus Morgan Gibbs-White Son Heung-min Thomas Frank Wilson Odobert Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!