Tottenham Hotspur are still confident that a deal for Nottingham Forest attacker Morgan Gibbs-White will be completed as they see any delay as ultimately inevitable, the latest reports have claimed.



Spurs look set to back manager Thomas Frank considerably this summer, with forward Mohammed Kudus signing for a fee of £55m from West Ham United.

The Londoners had also reportedly agreed to trigger Nottingham Forest star Gibbs-White's release clause, believed to be worth £60m.

However, the deal was placed in jeopardy after Forest threatened to make an official complaint to the Premier League regarding what they claim was an illegitimate approach to the player.

A report from football.london says that Tottenham see the delay in the transfer as an inevitable one, and add that Forest fear they may be powerless to stop a deal from materialising.

Tottenham's impressive attacking depth

Gibbs-White is capable of playing across the forward line, with his creativity, passing ability and technical quality making him a considerable threat from any position.

The 25-year-old was often utilised by Forest in an attacking midfield role, from where he managed to score seven goals and provide eight assists in the Premier League last season.

Kudus has also proven versatile in attack, and his ability to carry the ball at speed over long distances adds significant pace to Tottenham's attack.

Winger Brennan Johnson is a renowned speedster, Dejan Kulusevski is a powerful athlete and Mathys Tel is adept at running behind opposition defensive lines.

Few teams would be as threatening during counter-attacks, and perhaps Frank is aiming to construct a side capable of succeeding in transition, a style that would contrast with previous boss Ange Postecoglou's more patient approach in the final third.

Spurs would also still boast the likes of Dominic Solanke, James Maddison, Son Heung-min and youngster Wilson Odobert in their ranks, and their attacking depth would arguably be among the best in the Premier League.