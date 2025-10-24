Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly target centre-back from a European heavyweight to reinforce their defensive options.





Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly both keen to strengthen their defences to remain competitive at home and in Europe.

Both Premier League sides are participating in the Champions League this season, with Newcastle currently placed in the coveted top eight after three matches.

While Thomas Frank's team remains unbeaten after three matchdays, they have secured only one victory — a 1-0 win over Villarreal on the first matchday — and have drawn against Bodo/Glimt and Monaco.

Although both teams have conceded two goals each in Europe, Spurs scoring just three of their own suggests they may need more attacking firepower rather than defensive improvements.

Nevertheless, both clubs are said to be interested in a defender from Serie A.

Newcastle and Spurs ‘pursuing’ Serie A-based Frenchman

The English teams are reportedly considering Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu to strengthen their defence.

According to Tutto Juve via CaughtOffside, Kalulu should cost around €30m (£26.2m), which is a reasonable price given the Premier League's financial strength.

The former Paris Saint-Germain defender joined the Old Lady this summer after spending the 2024-25 season on loan in Turin, signing a four-year contract with the Italian giants.

Although he has not yet spent a full year of that contract in Turin, the 25-year-old could soon be on the move again if the English clubs act quickly.

Spurs vs Newcastle: Who needs Pierre Kalulu more?

While the quoted fee should be easily payable for both clubs, do Eddie Howe’s side need the Frenchman more than Frank?

The North London club already have a group of centre-back options comprising Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragusin and Kevin Danso, so their interest in Kalulu seems strange unless they plan to move on some defensive players.

That casts doubt on Kalulu's chances of regular game time, implying a transfer to the Magpies might be the sensible choice if both clubs decide to make a move.

With Dan Burn, who also plays at left-back, and Fabian Schar in their 30s, the 25-year-old could be a younger partner at centre-back alongside Sven Botman at the heart of the Newcastle defence.