Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly interested in signing a Ballon d'Or-nominated player during the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly toying with the idea of making an approach for a former Manchester United midfielder.

While the North Londoners have not been at their best of late, Sunday's 3-0 victory at Everton moved Thomas Frank's side into third position in the Premier League table.

Frank has found an effective way of managing domestic and Champions League fixtures with just three players starting every Premier League game thus far.

None of that trio are engine-room midfielders with Joao Palhinha, Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Bergvall all being used on a regular basis.

Nevertheless, as per TEAMtalk, Spurs have 'taken a shine' to a player who has previously represented Man United in England's top flight.

Spurs considering surprise McTominay bid

The report claims that Spurs are keen on adding Napoli's Scott McTominay to their midfield options during the summer transfer window.

McTominay has gone from being unwanted at Man United to a Serie A title winner and being ranked 18th in the recent Ballon d'Or rankings.

However, last season's Serie A MVP has sometimes taken on a different role in Antonio Conte's starting lineup during 2025-26 to accommodate Kevin De Bruyne.

Although the 28-year-old has still contributed four goals and one assist from his 10 starts in Italy's top flight and the Champions League, he has not always been as effective as in 2024-25.

Napoli will allegedly play hardball if any offers are made for McTominay, particularly in January, but there is likely to be opportunities to make a substantial profit on the £21m that they spent in 2024.

What is McTominay's stance?

Given his star status at Napoli and continued faith from Conte, McTominay is said to be "extremely happy" in Naples and "loves the life" in the city.

Therefore, it appears highly unlikely that he will push to leave a club where he has contributed 17 goals and seven assists from his 46 appearances.

That said, Napoli will be conscious that McTominay's contract is due to expire in 2028, and efforts will allegedly be made in January to extend his terms.

On the pitch, the Scotland international is part of a Napoli squad that sit at the top of the Serie A table ahead of Tuesday's game at Lecce.