Spurs plan ambitious move for Real Madrid star

Thomas Frank’s team are said to be interested in the Los Blancos star, offering him an escape route from the Spanish capital.

The player in question is Federico Valverde, whose future at the Santiago Bernabeu is uncertain, according to recent reports emerging from Spain.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are conflicted about the Uruguay international, who has made over 300 career appearances for the 36-time La Liga champions.

Is Valverde a victim of Alonso’s Real Madrid system change?

The report indicates that the midfielder is in a 'delicate' situation, considering the recent changes in game style under Xabi Alonso.

The former Bayer Leverkusen manager aims for a more controlled style of play, involving skilled technicians who favour ball circulation.

This is not Valverde's strength, as the 27-year-old prefers a box-to-box approach, and he was exposed in last week's 5-2 defeat by Atletico in the Madrid derby, highlighting his limitations in this style.

The report also notes that Spurs are looking to reinforce their midfield and have identified Valverde as a potential target, which would be an ambitious move for the North London club.

Real are reportedly split on the possibility of letting the Uruguayan star leave, with some executives wanting to use the funds to strengthen the squad, while others are hesitant to allow their versatile star to depart from the Spanish capital.

What could Valverde add to Spurs?

Valverde's key strength is his ball-carrying ability, placing him in the 76th percentile among midfielders across Europe.

The 27-year-old's progressive carrying distance is in the 84th percentile, while his total carrying distance is in the 82nd percentile.

Valverde’s talent for involvement in attacking moves sees him in the 87th percentile for goal-creating actions and the 91st percentile for open-play passes that lead to goals.

Without the ball, his average interceptions also stand out, as he ranks in the 86th percentile among midfielders in Europe.