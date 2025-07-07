Man United and Spurs set for new transfer battle

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are preparing for yet another off-field clash as both clubs reportedly target the same player in the transfer market.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are preparing for yet another off-field clash as both clubs reportedly target the same player in the transfer market.

Just two months ago, Spurs defeated United 1-0 in the Europa League final, securing Champions League qualification at their rivals' expense. Since then, United, now managed by Ruben Amorim, have been determined to strike back in the market, with Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo a key target — though Tottenham are also in the race for the forward.

The two clubs now appear set to lock horns again, this time over Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, according to TBR Football.

Douglas Luiz keen on Premier League return

The Brazilian is reportedly eager to leave Juventus just one year after his arrival in Serie A, having failed to fully establish himself in Turin. Luiz made 27 appearances last season but has struggled to cement a regular starting role.

The 27-year-old is believed to favour a return to the Premier League, where he previously played for Manchester City and Aston Villa between 2017 and 2024.

Juventus are open to parting ways with the midfielder and would prefer a permanent sale, though a loan move has not been ruled out. According to Transfermarkt, Luiz's market value is estimated at around £25m.

In addition to United and Spurs, TBR Football reports that Nottingham Forest, Everton, Fulham and West Ham are also monitoring the situation closely.

This article was originally published on Top Marcato.