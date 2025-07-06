Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min reportedly plans to reject one potential exit route from the club as speculation surrounding his future heats up.

Tottenham Hotspur skipper Son Heung-min will reject the chance to join MLS outfit Los Angeles FC in the summer window, according to a report.

The South Korea international is now in the last 12 months of his contract with the Europa League winners, who could have lost him for nothing this summer had they not activated an extension earlier this year.

However, as Son can enter talks with foreign clubs from January onwards, this summer may be Spurs' last chance to recoup a decent fee through selling the former Bayer Leverkusen man.

New manager Thomas Frank is allegedly open to parting ways with the 32-year-old in the current window if the right offer comes in, and a transfer away from European football is expected to materialise if the two parties do decide to go in opposite directions.

Los Angeles FC are rumoured to have expressed an interest in Son, who could replace Olivier Giroud in the Black and Gold's ranks after the ex-Arsenal striker left for Lille.

Son to 'reject' MLS advances amid Saudi interest

However, The Mirror claims that Son intends to rebuff the advances of LAFC, even though he views North America as a 'reasonable' option for a summer transfer.

With no long-term Tottenham extension in sight, Son is supposedly open to exploring opportunities elsewhere, but he will take his time to assess his options and will not rush into a decision.

Clubs in the Saudi Pro League are thought to be casting a watchful eye over the situation, and the attacker could realistically expect an increase on his £200,000-a-week pay packet in the Middle East.

Son has given Spurs a decade of stellar service since joining for £25.9m in 2015, scoring 173 goals and providing 101 assists in 454 games for the Lilywhites across all competitions.

There is still the possibility that Son could see out his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he would have the chance to potentially lead Spurs to Champions League glory next season.

Who could step into Son's boots next season?

While Tottenham's captain decides on the best course of action, the Lilywhites are pressing ahead with plans to sign Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United.

Spurs are understood to have failed with an opening bid of £50m for the Ghana international, but they are expected to make a second approach this week and have already got the green light from the player.

Eberechi Eze would be a viable option too, but Spurs have supposedly cooled their interest in the Crystal Palace attacker while they prioritise a deal for Kudus, opening the door for Arsenal to make a move for the Englishman.

However, the Europa League winners also have an internal replacement in the shape of Mikey Moore, who is believed to have been offered a new contract ahead of his 18th birthday.