Tottenham Hotspur reportedly offer a new contract to one of their highly-rated teenage talents, who is generating plenty of transfer interest in the summer window.

Tottenham Hotspur prodigy Mikey Moore has been offered a new contract by the Lilywhites, and active discussions are ongoing to close the deal, according to a report.

The England Under-19 international penned his first professional deal with the North London giants upon turning 17 last year, and he is about to enter the final two seasons of that agreement.

As 17-year-olds cannot sign professional contracts over three years in length, Spurs could only tie Moore down until the end of the 2026-27 campaign, but his 18th birthday is fast approaching.

After earning his maiden first-team minutes in the 2023-24 season, Moore became a more prominent part of the Tottenham ranks in 2024-25, playing 19 games in all tournaments and registering one goal and two assists.

Moore struck his first goal for the North London giants in a 3-0 Europa League win over Elfsborg en route to the trophy, and he was also named in three Premier League starting lineups by Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham 'negotiating final deal' with Moore after contract offer

The 17-year-old's campaign was blighted by a serious illness, which laid him low throughout most of the window, but the most recent season was nevertheless one of major progression for the attacker.

Keen to tie down their academy talent for the long term, Tottenham have now formally made the teenager an offer of a new contract, football.london has claimed.

The two parties are apparently in negotiations over a 'final deal' for Moore, who became Spurs' youngest Premier League player when he made his debut against Manchester City in May 2024.

There are seemingly few concerns about the prospect of Moore looking for a move away from Tottenham, whom he has represented since Under-9s level and has now played 21 times for in all tournaments.

What next for Moore following new Spurs contract?

Assuming Moore puts pen to paper on his new Tottenham contract as expected, Spurs boss Thomas Frank must decide whether there is a place for him in his first-team squad during the 2025-26 campaign.

The Englishman could earn regular minutes if captain Son Heung-min is sold, although the Europa League winners have already strengthened their wide ranks with the permanent signing of Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich.

As a result, a loan exit could prove useful for Moore's personal development, and it has been claimed that two Championship sides have taken an interest in a temporary transfer.

Other clubs in Europe - including Juventus - are reported to be monitoring the situation too and could even try to negotiate a permanent deal for the 2007-born talent if he does not make the grade at Tottenham.

However, Moore's home-grown status makes him a useful asset in Premier League and Champions League squads, so it is currently anybody's guess as to where he will be plying his trade in 2025-26.