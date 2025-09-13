Tottenham transfer news: Yves Bissouma exit and Rodrigo Bentancur contract update delivered by Thomas Frank

'I'd be surprised' - Frank makes stance clear over Bissouma Spurs future
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank makes his stance over a Yves Bissouma transfer clear as the midfielder winds down his Spurs contract.

Mali international Bissouma has experienced a disrupted start to life under Frank, who firstly left the midfielder out of his squad for the UEFA Super Cup vs. Paris Saint-Germain as a disciplinary measure.

Mali international Bissouma has experienced a disrupted start to life under Frank, who firstly left the midfielder out of his squad for the UEFA Super Cup vs. Paris Saint-Germain as a disciplinary measure.

The 29-year-old has since struggled with an unspecified injury, is yet to make a single appearance for the Lilywhites this season, and he was left out of Frank's squad for the Champions League league phase.

Bissouma is now in the final 12 months of his deal with the Europa League winners, meaning that he can enter pre-contract talks with foreign clubs from January onwards before a potential free transfer in the summer of 2026.

Spurs could have recouped a portion of the £25.3m they spent on Bissouma by selling him during the summer transfer window, but the markets in all of Europe's big five European leagues and Turkey have now shut.

Frank expects Bissouma to remain at Tottenham amid transfer talk

Yves Bissouma celebrates scoring for Tottenham Hotspur on August 24, 2024

The Saudi Pro League transfer window is still open until September 23, but Frank would be shocked to see Bissouma head elsewhere in the coming weeks.

"I will be surprised if anyone is leaving us now so yes he’s part of the squad," Frank said at his pre-game press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League London derby with West Ham United.

Bissouma's stance over a late summer exit from the Lilywhites has supposedly also been revealed, but a new contract is seemingly still out of the question for the former Brighton & Hove Albion man, who is still on the same terms he penned upon his arrival in 2022.

The 29-year-old has made a century of appearances for the Lilywhites over the past three years, scoring just two goals and failing to provide a single assist.

Bissouma and Pape Sarr excelled as a midfield partnership in Ange Postecoglou's 2023-24 debut season, but the former has since been overshadowed by the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Bayern Munich loanee Joao Palhinha.

Frank responds to Bentancur Tottenham transfer question

Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur pictured on November 3, 2024

As well as answering a question about Bissouma's future, Frank was quizzed on whether fellow midfielder Bentancur would sign a new contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Uruguay international is also due to become a free agent in 2026, although rumours of contract negotiations have begun to surface, as he has established himself as a key player for the club since joining from Juventus in 2022.

However, Frank was non-committal when asked about Bentancur's North London future, adding: "I think first and foremost, I'm very happy with Rodri.

"He's been a very good player for us, a top professional in every aspect. I'm happy with him, he's happy with being here. I know that for a fact. Let's see what's going to happen in the future."

The Dane also delivered the latest team news ahead of the meeting with West Ham, confirming the availability of Xavi Simons, Dominic Solanke and Randal Kolo Muani.

