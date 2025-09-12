Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma reportedly makes an important decision over his future, amid rumours linking him with a move away

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma is prepared to fight for his future in North London despite being linked with a move away from the club.

Bissouma made 44 competitive appearances in Ange Postecoglou's final season in charge, but he is yet to feature under new Tottenham boss Thomas Frank.

The former Brentford head coach opted to leave Bissouma out of the squad for last month's UEFA Super Cup due to persistent lateness.

After failing to impress the new boss, Bissouma has been linked with a move away from the North London club, even after the transfer window closed in the UK on September 1.

Bissouma makes key decision over Tottenham future

A recent report claimed that the 29-year-old could leave on loan, with the window still open in a number of countries, including Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

However, according to The Sun, the Mali international is not willing to give up on his Tottenham career just yet.

Bissouma, who is out of contract next summer, is 'determined' to force his way into Frank's lineup once he returns to full fitness.

The Spurs midfielder has not been in training due to a physical issue, but he is hoping to return to action in the near future.

Can Bissouma be a regular fixture under Frank?

Bissouma has been the subject of disciplinary action from Postecoglou and Frank, so he has work to do to convince the latter that he can be a dependable member of the squad moving forward.

Frank can currently call upon Pape Sarr, Lucas Bergvall, Joao Palhinha and Archie Gray as his central midfield options, leaving Bissouma well down the pecking order at Tottenham.

The fact that Bissouma has been left out of the squad for the Champions League league phase suggests that he does not feature heavily in Frank's plans.

As a result, it is difficult to see how Bissouma becomes an important player this season, unless injuries create the opportunity for him to stake his claim.