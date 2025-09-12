[monks data]
Tottenham team news: Xavi Simons, Dominic Solanke, Randal Kolo Muani availability confirmed for West Ham game

Simons? Muani? Solanke? Frank reveals latest Spurs team news before West Ham
Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank confirms the availability of Xavi Simons, Randal Kolo Muani and Dominic Solanke for Saturday's Premier League London derby with West Ham United.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has confirmed the availability of Dominic Solanke, Randal Kolo Muani and Xavi Simons for Saturday's Premier League London derby with West Ham United.

The Lilywhites have parity to restore at the London Stadium after entering the international break on the back of a 1-0 home loss to Bournemouth, Frank's first top-flight defeat as Tottenham head coach.

Prior to that reverse to the Cherries, new signing Simons was presented to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium crowd, shortly before Paris Saint-Germain's Kolo Muani joined on loan on deadline day.

The pair are both in contention to make their competitive Spurs debuts in Saturday's derby, although Simons is unsurprisingly in with a better chance of earning some minutes owing to Kolo Muani's lack of football recently.

Speaking to reporters at his pre-game press conference - as quoted by football.london - Frank said: "Both are looking good. Both are in contention to be ready for the squad tomorrow.

Simons "further down the line" than Kolo Muani as Frank gives Spurs injury update

Randal Kolo Muani in action for Juventus on June 22, 2025

"Xavi for the natural reasons is further down the line. He started for the Netherlands the other day. Randal hasn't played for a while, last time was the Club World Cup."

If Kolo Muani is given the green light to make an appearance on Saturday, the France international would be an alternative option to Richarlison up front in the absence of Dominic Solanke, who has been struggling with an ankle problem.

Frank confirmed that Spurs' record signing would remain out for the weekend, but all players who represented their countries during the international break returned unscathed.

"Everyone is fine, everyone returned from international duties well," Frank added. "That's always positive, very happy about that. Everybody seems to be in a good place. Dom will not be available still. Don't expect it to be too long, but he will not be available for this game."

Solanke joins James Maddison (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Kota Takai (foot) and Radu Dragusin (ACL) in the Tottenham medical bay, but there was no word on whether Yves Bissouma would be back from a knock.

Frank can join exclusive Spurs club in West Ham game

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank pictured on August 16, 2025

Home was not where the heart was for Tottenham last time out, but Lilywhites boss Frank masterminded a magnificent 2-0 win at Manchester City in his first away game as Spurs head coach.

The Dane could now join an exclusive club of Tottenham head coaches, as he is aiming to become just the third Spurs manager to win both of his first two top-flight away matches after Tim Sherwood and Ossie Ardiles.

During the 2013-14 season, Sherwood oversaw a 2-1 victory at Manchester United and 3-1 triumph over Swansea City in his first two away games, although an FA Cup defeat at Arsenal was sandwiched in between those two results.

Twenty years earlier, in the 1993-94 campaign, Ardiles's Tottenham beat Newcastle United and Liverpool away from home in their first two away matches of the Premier League season, before losing their third at Aston Villa.

