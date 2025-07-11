Tottenham Hotspur could be in trouble over £60m Morgan Gibbs-White transfer as Nottingham Forest 'consider' legal action

Nottingham Forest reportedly 'consider' taking legal action against Tottenham Hotspur over their attempt to sign £60m midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

Nottingham Forest are reportedly considering legal action against Tottenham Hotspur over their interest in midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

Reports came out on Thursday that Spurs were in discussion over a move for the England international.

Manchester City were interested in signing the 25-year-old, and they reportedly had agreed on personal terms with the player. However, Spurs moved ahead in the race and Gibbs-White was scheduled to undergo his medical at the North London club on Friday after they triggered his release clause.

According to a report from BBC Sport, Forest are ready to take legal action against Tottenham as they believe that a specific confidentiality agreement in the £60m release clause in Gibbs-White's contract has been breached.

Forest are 'furious' at Tottenham's conduct in their attempt to sign the England midfielder, and the deal now could be in jeopardy.

Gibbs-White transfer saga could turn ugly

The report claims that Forest have not given Tottenham permission to speak to Gibbs-White.

Under Premier League rules, no clubs can speak to players contracted to another club without their permission, and it appears that Spurs may have violated this rule while attempting to lure Gibbs-White.

Tottenham are hopeful that a deal can be secured, but at the same time, they are also aware of the current situation.

Forest have now sold Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United, and it will be a massive blow for them to lose Gibbs-White as well; they could try to make the process difficult for Spurs, and the transfer saga could take an ugly shape.

Gibbs-White would be a fantastic signing for Spurs

The midfielder joined Forest from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a move worth up to £42.5m in August 2022, signing a five-year deal.

The Englishman quickly became a key player for the club, making 118 appearances in three years at Forest, scoring 18 goals and providing 28 assists.

Tottenham have agreed a £55m deal with West Ham United for Mohammed Kudus, and they have also signed promising Japanese defender Kota Taka. Furthermore, Spurs have converted loan deals for Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso into permanent contracts.

Gibbs-White can play across all three midfield positions, but he has been more effective in the central attacking midfield role. His ability to find key passes could help Tottenham reach new heights, but it will not be easy to secure the deal, especially if Forest take the route of legal action.