Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest are reportedly in discussions over a move that would see Morgan Gibbs-White join the Europa League winners.

Following a slow start to the summer window - thanks in no small part to the significant coaching reshuffle with Ange Postecoglou leaving and Thomas Frank arriving - Spurs have ramped up their pursuit of new recruits in recent days.

The Lilywhites are understood to have agreed a £55m deal with West Ham United for Mohammed Kudus, whose signing could even be announced in the coming hours, so long as there are no issues with the medical.

Spurs have also signed promising Japanese defender Kota Takai in a £5m transaction from Japanese outfit Kawasaki Frontale, while Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso's loans were converted into permanent stays.

Now, The Athletic claims that Tottenham have turned their attention to Forest's Gibbs-White, whom Spurs boss Frank has admired for some time, and they are hopeful of fending off the competition for the England international.

Tottenham to 'accelerate' talks over £60m Gibbs-White deal

Manchester City were previously thought to be leading contenders to sign Gibbs-White as a successor to Kevin De Bruyne, especially after dropping their interest in Liverpool-bound Florian Wirtz.

However, the Sky Blues ultimately sided with Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders to boost their midfield ranks, potentially leaving Spurs at the head of the queue for Gibbs-White.

A separate update from BBC Sport claims that Tottenham could end up forking out £60m for the former Wolverhampton Wanderers starlet, and the proposed transfer is expected to 'accelerate' in the next few days.

Gibbs-White registered 10 Premier League assists for the second season running in the 2024-25 campaign, as well as managing seven goals of his own as Forest secured a place in the 2025-26 Conference League.

The 25-year-old boasts a total of 18 goals and 28 assists in 118 appearances for the Tricky Trees, who agreed to pay Wolves up to £42.5m for his services back in 2022, but he is now in the last two years of his contract.

Where will Gibbs-White fit in at Tottenham?

While the Kudus signing will be met with celebration, Spurs' supposed interest in Gibbs-White may be met with scepticism, as it is far from clear where the England international could slot into Frank's system.

Gibbs-White was at his best when acting as Forest's creative fulcrum through the middle last term, but both Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison are vying for starts in that position for Tottenham.

Furthermore, Kudus will surely come straight into the starting lineup upon his arrival, most likely on the right or in the most advanced midfield role, although there could be scope for the Ghana international to feature off the left.

The long-term future of Son Heung-min is still unclear; the South Korean's contract is up next summer, there have been no reports of an extension, and the club are not expected to stand in his way of an exit if the right offer comes along in the current window.

Son's prospective exit could very well see Kudus utilised on the left and Gibbs-White on the right, but above all, Spurs have a pressing need to greatly improve their squad depth after last year's debilitating injury crisis.