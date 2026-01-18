Tottenham Hotspur news: Thomas Frank update as 'top managerial target' emerges from Premier League

By Lewis Nolan | 18 Jan 2026 20:33 , Last updated: 18 Jan 2026 20:37

Tottenham Hotspur have identified Brighton & Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler as a replacement for Thomas Frank, the latest report has claimed.

Spurs suffered an embarrassing 2-1 defeat against West Ham United on Saturday, with the 18th-placed Hammers picking up their first win in 11 Premier League games.

Thomas Frank has only guided the club to three victories in 15 matches in all competitions, and it would not be surprising if he lost his job in the coming days.

The head coach's dismissal would see Londoners sack a manager for the second time in just over seven months, creating further chaos at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Football Insider report that Spurs have been impressed by Brighton boss Hurzeler, with the club's hierarchy said to have been pleased by how the German has handled the pressures of managing in the Premier League.

Fabian Hurzeler assessed: How has Hurzeler performed?

Brighton are currently 12th in the Premier League with 29 points, two more than 14th-placed Tottenham, though they do have a game in hand and could move four points behind fourth-placed Liverpool if they beat Bournemouth on Monday.

Hurzeler had to deal with a number of exits in the summer of 2025, with the Seagulls losing key stars such as Joao Pedro, Simon Adingra and Pervis Estupinan.

Midfielder Carlos Baleba has also had a severely disrupted season after a move to Manchester United failed to materialise, and it is understandable that the team have somewhat struggled this campaign.

Hurzeler did guide Brighton to an eighth-placed finish in 2024-25 with 61 points, their second-highest ever tally in the top flight, and his team have consistently played an attacking brand of football.

Are there concerns about Fabian Hurzeler as Frank replacement?

After experiencing significant turmoil under Ange Postecoglou and Frank, it is important that the club look to bring in someone capable of stabilising results and performances.

Hurzeler is only 32 and has been managing in the Premier League for less than two seasons, though he did become head coach of St Pauli in December 2022.

The head coach led St Pauli to promotion to the Bundesliga in the 2023-24 campaign, but his time at Brighton is his only experience of top-flight football.

Perhaps Spurs hold interest in Hurzeler considering his contract at the Amex Stadium expires in the 2027, and bringing him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could be relatively straightforward.