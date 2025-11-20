'Very difficult': Tottenham attacker issues injury update

New Team Header for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke issues injury update - 'Very difficult'

Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke opens up about his injury nightmare and confirms that there is uncertainty over when he can return.

Dominic Solanke has issued an update on his injury ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League clash against Arsenal this weekend. 

The former AFC Bournemouth striker is the most expensive signing for Spurs to date, but he has struggled badly with his fitness. 

Solanke has made only substitute appearances this season, all in August, and has been missing for the past few months due to a recurrent ankle injury. 

Thomas Frank initially suggested that the England striker's injury is not serious, but he has since undergone surgery. 

Solanke opens up about his injury situation

Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke on September 23, 2025

The Spurs boss suggested at the start of November that he hopes to get Solanke back in action before the end of the year, but as of now, there is no clarity about when he can return. 

Solanke himself has now made it clear that he is unsure when he can return to playing for Spurs, but he is hopeful it will not be too long. 

“It’s been very difficult,” Solanke told The Athletic. “At first, I didn’t think I would be out for too long but we didn’t really understand the extent of the injury. I was trying to get back as quickly as I could but it didn’t happen, so I had to have surgery.

“Since then, I have been working to get back. I’m not putting a timeline on it because I’ve been telling everyone ‘I’m going to be back soon’ for the last few months. I’m taking it day by day but hopefully I won’t be much longer.”

While the 28-year-old is slowly edging towards a comeback, he will reportedly miss the crucial Premier League clash against Arsenal after the international break, and will not be available for the Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Solanke, however, has seen external specialists over his injury, and he has reportedly returned to gym work; so, it should not be long before he can return to complete training with the squad. 

Tottenham's injury problems mounting

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank pictured on October 29, 2025

Spurs have badly missed the former Liverpool striker, and they failed to create enough open, clear-cut chances without him. 

Tottenham have also missed James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski this season; both are recovering from long-term injuries. 

Frank, who is under great pressure following a series of poor performances in the Premier League, especially at home, hopes to get back Mohammed Kudus and captain Cristian Romero in the north London derby. 

Spurs, however, could still miss the likes of Lucas Bergvall, Pape Matar Sarr, Randal Kolo Muani, Ben Davies, and Archie Gray for Sunday's clash. 

