Spurs receive double injury boost ahead of PSG clash

Tottenham Hotspur face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League next week, and they could get a potential boost with the home side missing two key players.

Tottenham Hotspur have a gruelling set of fixtures after the November international break, including a Champions League away clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Spurs have gone through a rough patch before the international break, failing to win in six home games in the Premier League thus far.

Thomas Frank's side have been jeered by the home fans in recent games, and the pressure will mount on the Spurs boss if they fail to pick up form immediately after the break.

Tottenham will face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, then travel to France to face PSG in the Champions League, before hosting London rivals Fulham in the league.

Spurs receive injury boost ahead of PSG clash

Ahead of next Wednesday's match, PSG are reportedly sweating on the fitness of Ousmane Dembele and Nuno Mendes, both of whom are major doubts for the clash against Spurs.

The pair picked up injuries during their 2-1 loss against Bayern Munich in their previous Champions League game before the international break, and they were not called up for their national sides.

Dembele picked up a calf injury while Mendes sprained his knee, and both are major doubts for PSG's clash at home to Le Havre on Saturday.

According to a report from the Evening Standard, the pair have slim chances of playing against Tottenham next week, which should come as a huge boost for the north London club.

Dembele is the current Ballon d'Or winner and Mendes is arguably one of the best left-backs in the world, and losing both would be a significant blow for PSG.

Tottenham injury issues ahead of Arsenal, PSG showdowns

Spurs are missing a host of players, with the likes of James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Radu Dragusin, and Dominic Solanke long-term absentees.

Pape Sarr appeared to have picked up a knock during Senegal's 2-0 loss to Brazil, but he should be fine to play in the north London derby.

Lucas Bergvall and Mohammed Kudus should also recover in time before their next game on Sunday, but the likes of Randal Kolo Muani, Archie Gray, and Ben Davies could still be out for a while.