Tottenham handed early injury boost for Arsenal clash as national team manager provides reassuring update

By , Senior Reporter
Derby delight: Spurs handed early injury boost for Arsenal clash
© Sports Press Photo / Imago
Tottenham Hotspur receive an early injury boost ahead of next weekend's North London derby with Arsenal, as a national team manager offers a reassuring update on a 23-year-old midfielder.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank has received an update on Pape Sarr's recent injury scare from Senegal manager Pape Thiaw.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined up with his national team for their international friendlies against Brazil and Kenya this month, starting against the former at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Senegal fell to a 2-0 loss to Carlo Ancelotti's side thanks to goals from Estevao Willian and Casemiro, but both North London clubs were dealt injury concerns ahead of the imminent derby on November 23.

Arsenal lost defensive rock Gabriel Magalhaes to a groin issue midway through the second half, prior to which Spurs midfielder Sarr had to be replaced by Chelsea-owned Bayern Munich striker Nicolas Jackson.

The former Metz man gingerly limped off the field following a tackle, sparking worry for a Spurs side who are already dealing with a double-figure injury list heading into a hectic winter.

Tottenham receive reassuring update on Pape Sarr injury

Tottenham Hotspur's Pape Sarr celebrates on July 31, 2025

However, Frank will seemingly have Sarr available for the upcoming run of matches, as Thiaw has confirmed that the midfielder's withdrawal was mainly precautionary.

"He got hit and then he didn’t feel well, so as a precaution he preferred to come off, but I don’t think it’s a big deal," football.london quotes Thiaw as saying at full time.

Whether Sarr will be fit for Senegal's upcoming friendly with Kenya remains to be seen, but if he is not risked for the all-African friendly, he will enjoy a full week without competitive action before Tottenham's trip to the Emirates.

The 23-year-old has claimed a respectable two goals and two assists from 16 games this season, and after a brief period as a bit-part player, he is now back in Frank's good books.

Sarr went five Premier League games without a start between September 20 and October 26, but he has played the full 90 in both of Tottenham's last two top-flight matches against Chelsea and Manchester United.

Will Tottenham have any other injured players back for Arsenal game?

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Bergvall and referee Jarred Gillett pictured on November 1, 2025

Sarr's potential return may not be the only midfield fitness boost that Tottenham receive for the North London derby, as there is every chance that Lucas Bergvall will be back available for next weekend too.

The teenager had to withdraw from the Sweden squad as a result of the concussion he sustained against Chelsea at the beginning of the month, but he would have completed the necessary protocol period by the time domestic football returns.

Attacker Mohammed Kudus should also recover from a knock to face Arsenal, but all of Randal Kolo Muani, Archie Gray, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Dominic Solanke, Yves Bissouma and Kota Takai might remain out a little while longer.

ACL victim Dragusin recently played in a behind-closed-doors friendly as he enters the final stage of his rehabilitation, but the Romanian is likely to play some Under-21s matches before he is considered for senior action.

ID:585824:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect5262:
Written by
Ben Knapton

Click here for more stories about Lucas Bergvall

Click here for more stories about Arsenal

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Lucas Bergvall Mohammed Kudus Pape Sarr Pape Thiaw Thomas Frank Football
rhs 2.0
LIVE
Reims Sainte-Anne
2-1
GFC Ajaccio
1pm
Bobigny
vs
Amicale Villeneuve-Garenne
FT
Granville
3-1
Dinan Lehon
1pm
AS Vitre
vs
Plouvorn
1pm
Montceau
vs
L'Etrat La Tour Sportif
1pm
Sable FC
vs
Saint-Malo
1pm
MJEP Cormontreuil
vs
Porto Portugais Amiens
1pm
Loon-Plage
vs
Bethune
FT
FCOSK 06
2-3
Biesheim
1pm
Saint-Meziery
vs
Perigny
1pm
Sarreguemines
vs
Furiani-Agliani
1pm
Auch
vs
Canet Roussillon
1pm
Drancy JA
vs
Beauvais
1pm
ASS Still Mutzig
vs
Raon l'Etape
1pm
SA Merignac
vs
Colomiers US
FT
Union Saint-Jean
1-0
Angouleme
1pm
Saint-Cyr Collonges
vs
Evian
FT
Racing Besançon
4-0
Thionville Lusitanos
1pm
Touraine
vs
RC Epernay
1pm
Bassin d' Arcachon Sud
vs
Blagnac
1pm
AA Lapalisse
vs
Poitiers
1pm
Cambrai
vs
Feignies-Aulnoye
1pm
AS Montreal-La Cluse
vs
Chalon
1pm
AS St Brice Courcelles
vs
FC Bogny Sur Meuse
1pm
Atom Sports Pierrelatte
vs
Lyon-Duchere
1pm
Beaumont Sa
vs
Aubervilliers
1pm
Camon
vs
US Lusitanos
1pm
Croix Iris CF
vs
Racing Colombes 92
1pm
Avion
vs
Torcy
1pm
CS Pledran
vs
Stade Plabennec
1pm
Boé Bon Encontre
vs
Bordeaux
1pm
Entente Nord Lozere
vs
US Ecotay Moingt
1pm
ES Capelle Grande
vs
SC Abbeville
1pm
FC 2 Rives 82
vs
AS Mazeres Uzos Rontignon
1pm
FC Pen Hir Camaret
vs
Les Sables
1pm
Rhone-Vallee
vs
Grasse
1pm
FC Villars L'Isle Smb
vs
Sarre-Union
1pm
Avenir Sportif de Gouzon
vs
Chauvigny
1pm
Longuenesse
vs
Bondues
1pm
Olympique Marcquois
vs
OS Aire-Sur-La-Lys
FT
Orvault SF
1-3
Les Herbiers
1pm
Saint-Amand
vs
Dieppe
1pm
Savigneux Montbrison
vs
Feurs
1pm
Seignosse Capbreton Soustons
vs
Marmande
1pm
SS Allinges
vs
Istres
1pm
Steenvoorde
vs
FC Chambly
1pm
Montmorillon
vs
SC Beaucouze
1pm
US Le Poinconnet
vs
Chamalieres
1pm
US Mauguio Carnon
vs
Selongey
1pm
US Premonte St Gobain
vs
US Chantilly
1pm
Wittenheim US
vs
Freyming


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!