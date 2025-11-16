Tottenham Hotspur receive an early injury boost ahead of next weekend's North London derby with Arsenal, as a national team manager offers a reassuring update on a 23-year-old midfielder.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank has received an update on Pape Sarr's recent injury scare from Senegal manager Pape Thiaw.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined up with his national team for their international friendlies against Brazil and Kenya this month, starting against the former at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Senegal fell to a 2-0 loss to Carlo Ancelotti's side thanks to goals from Estevao Willian and Casemiro, but both North London clubs were dealt injury concerns ahead of the imminent derby on November 23.

Arsenal lost defensive rock Gabriel Magalhaes to a groin issue midway through the second half, prior to which Spurs midfielder Sarr had to be replaced by Chelsea-owned Bayern Munich striker Nicolas Jackson.

The former Metz man gingerly limped off the field following a tackle, sparking worry for a Spurs side who are already dealing with a double-figure injury list heading into a hectic winter.

Tottenham receive reassuring update on Pape Sarr injury

However, Frank will seemingly have Sarr available for the upcoming run of matches, as Thiaw has confirmed that the midfielder's withdrawal was mainly precautionary.

"He got hit and then he didn’t feel well, so as a precaution he preferred to come off, but I don’t think it’s a big deal," football.london quotes Thiaw as saying at full time.

Whether Sarr will be fit for Senegal's upcoming friendly with Kenya remains to be seen, but if he is not risked for the all-African friendly, he will enjoy a full week without competitive action before Tottenham's trip to the Emirates.

The 23-year-old has claimed a respectable two goals and two assists from 16 games this season, and after a brief period as a bit-part player, he is now back in Frank's good books.

Sarr went five Premier League games without a start between September 20 and October 26, but he has played the full 90 in both of Tottenham's last two top-flight matches against Chelsea and Manchester United.

Will Tottenham have any other injured players back for Arsenal game?

Sarr's potential return may not be the only midfield fitness boost that Tottenham receive for the North London derby, as there is every chance that Lucas Bergvall will be back available for next weekend too.

The teenager had to withdraw from the Sweden squad as a result of the concussion he sustained against Chelsea at the beginning of the month, but he would have completed the necessary protocol period by the time domestic football returns.

Attacker Mohammed Kudus should also recover from a knock to face Arsenal, but all of Randal Kolo Muani, Archie Gray, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Dominic Solanke, Yves Bissouma and Kota Takai might remain out a little while longer.

ACL victim Dragusin recently played in a behind-closed-doors friendly as he enters the final stage of his rehabilitation, but the Romanian is likely to play some Under-21s matches before he is considered for senior action.