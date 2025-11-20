Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham Hotspur's latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with North London derby rivals Arsenal.

Back with a bang from the final international break of 2025, Tottenham Hotspur hit the road for a North London derby date with bitter rivals Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Frank's men entered the last hiatus of the calendar year on the back of a chaotic 2-2 draw with Manchester United, which prolonged their pitiful home sequence and left them fifth in the Premier League table.

However, no side has performed better on the road than Spurs in the current English top-flight campaign, in which the Lilywhites have accrued 13 points from a possible 15 away from home - a stark warning to their more revered hosts.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's injury and suspension issues ahead of their showdown with the Gunners, who hold an eight-point advantage over their near neighbours.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Pape Sarr is the newest name on Spurs' injury list after suffering a knock while on duty with Senegal, but there are no serious concerns about his condition, and he ought to be available for the derby.

James Maddison

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Creative hub James Maddison is not expected to play a single minute of football this season due to an ACL injury, one that has also crushed his hopes of representing England at next summer's World Cup.

Dejan Kulusevski

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 29 (vs. Fulham)

Frank revealed at the end of October that fellow knee victim Dejan Kulusevski was yet to return to training on the grass following the knee problem he picked up at the end of last season, so an appearance on Sunday is out of the question.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Dominic Solanke has been recovering from a minor surgical procedure on his ankle, but at the time of writing, the striker has not been ruled out of the trip to the Emirates.

Ben Davies

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Ben Davies was the victim of a thigh injury during Wales' October fixtures, and it remains to be seen if the experienced defender is fit to return for the all-capital clash.

Radu Dragusin

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Radu Dragusin is almost there in his recovery from an ACL tear and played in a behind-closed-doors friendly during the international break, so there is a slim chance that he could make the bench in North London.

Yves Bissouma

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Yves Bissouma was stretchered off with an ankle injury - which he has since undergone surgery on - while representing Mali in October, and his chances of featuring in the derby are considered slim to none.

Archie Gray

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Archie Gray has been dealing with a calf strain for the last few weeks, and his status for the Arsenal trip remains unclear while Frank is yet to address the media.

Kota Takai

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Summer signing Kota Takai is yet to make his competitive debut for Spurs due to a combination of foot and thigh injuries, but his comeback is thought to be close, and a place in the matchday squad on Sunday is not beyond the realm of possibility.

Lucas Bergvall

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Head

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Lucas Bergvall did not represent Sweden this month due to the concussion he sustained in the loss to Chelsea on November 1, but he ought to have finished the necessary protocol period by the time the derby comes around.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Mohammed Kudus did not feature in the Man Utd draw or either of Ghana's two matches this month as a result of a knock, but there is optimism that he will be fit to face the Gunners.

Randal Kolo Muani

Status: Out

Type of injury: Jaw

Possible return date: Unknown

Randal Kolo Muani is understood to have suffered a jaw fracture during the draw with the Red Devils a couple of weeks ago, and while he does not require surgery, it is unclear when he will be back to 100%.

TOTTENHAM'S SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham have no players banned for this Premier League contest, but Cristian Romero is one booking away from a suspension.

