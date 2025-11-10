Tottenham Hotspur reportedly receive a mixed update on the jaw injury that Randal Kolo Muani sustained in Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Manchester United.

The Paris Saint-Germain loanee was taken off at half time in that four-goal stalemate at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which Thomas Frank confirmed was due to injury.

The Dane cut a relatively relaxed figure about the striker's condition at full time, although he subsequently withdrew from the France squad with what was rumoured to be a jaw fracture.

Previous reports claimed that Kolo Muani could have missed at least six and up to eight weeks of action with such a serious injury, potentially ruling the 26-year-old out of contention until 2026.

According to a report from football.london, Kolo Muani has indeed suffered a fractured jaw, a diagnosis that was confirmed by a specialist that the attacker visited on Monday.

Tottenham receive Randal Kolo Muani injury boost despite jaw fracture?

However, the report adds that the former Juventus man will not have to undergo surgery and is therefore not expected to spend up to two months on the sidelines in a reassuring boost for Frank.

It is still unclear how long Kolo Muani will be sidelined for, but the 26-year-old will surely miss the North London derby with Arsenal on November 23, as well as the Champions League clash with parent club PSG on November 26.

Unlike in the Premier League, loan players can play against their parent clubs in the Champions League, but Kolo Muani is anticipated to miss out on a reunion with the European champions.

The striker has played just eight times for Spurs during a disrupted start to the 2025-26 campaign, registering one assist in their 4-0 Champions League victory over Copenhagen earlier this month.

Kolo Muani missed five games between September 20 and October 4 due to a dead leg, but he was making his third consecutive Premier League start in the visit of Man United.

How can Spurs replace Randal Kolo Muani up front?

Kolo Muani's jaw problem complicates matters for Spurs up front given that fellow striker Dominic Solanke - whom Frank has supposedly been left unimpressed by - is on the mend from an ankle operation.

There is also no knowing when the England international might be back in contention, so for the time being, Richarlison and Mathys Tel are Tottenham's only senior options in the number nine position.

The former's fitness record since joining Tottenham has left a lot to be desired, though, while Tel is still just 20 years old and has also been used on the left frequently during his time in North London.

Alternatively, Frank could shoe-horn Brennan Johnson or Wilson Odobert into a central striking role, or take a punt on 21-year-old Dane Scarlett, who made his first Tottenham appearance of the season against Copenhagen as a late substitute.