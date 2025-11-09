Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly been dealt a fresh fitness blow, as the jaw injury that Randal Kolo Muani suffered against Manchester United is more serious than first feared.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been dealt a fresh fitness blow, as the injury that Randal Kolo Muani suffered against Manchester United is more serious than first feared.

The France international had to be substituted at half time in that 2-2 draw with the Red Devils, having sustained a facial problem before being replaced by Wilson Odobert.

The latter then set up what many expected to be the winner from Richarlison in added time, but Matthijs de Ligt came up with an incredible leveller for Ruben Amoirm's men just five minutes later.

Asked about Kolo Muani's injury at full time, Frank stated that the Paris Saint-Germain loanee was "struggling a bit", but he did not appear overly concerned by the issue.

However, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Kolo Muani's issue is a serious one, as examinations have revealed that the striker has fractured his jaw.

Tottenham's Randal Kolo Muani suffers 'fractured jaw' in Man Utd draw

Kolo Muani has therefore been forced to pull out of the France squad for November's World Cup 2026 qualifiers against France and Azerbaijan, and he has been replaced by Lens winger Florian Thauvin.

Kolo Muani will remain at Hotspur Way for further treatment, and it is not clear at this stage how long the former Nantes and Eintracht Frankfurt forward might be sidelined for.

However, the 26-year-old's jaw problem is yet another setback as he attempts to kickstart a stuttering Spurs career, which has never really got going since his late loan arrival in the summer window.

Kolo Muani has only made eight appearances in all competitions in 2025-26 and is still waiting for his first goal for Thomas Frank's side, whom he has registered one assist for.

The attacker was making his third straight Premier League start in the stalemate with Man United, although he had previously missed five games in all tournaments with a muscle problem.

When will Tottenham's other injured players return?

While there is an argument that Frank should be getting more out of the players on the pitch, the Dane has not been helped by a crippling injury crisis during the early stages of the 2025-26 season.

Kolo Muani's problem means that Spurs currently have 11 players on the sidelines, although Mohammed Kudus should recover from his knock imminently - he was touch and go for the United clash but ultimately failed to make it.

Lucas Bergvall is also expected to return from his concussion straight after the international break, when Archie Gray (calf), Kota Takai (thigh), Ben Davies (thigh) and Dominic Solanke (ankle) could also be back.

Meanwhile, Radu Dragusin is scheduled to take part in a friendly during the hiatus, but James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee) and Yves Bissouma (thigh) will take longer to heal.