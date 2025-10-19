[monks data]
Tottenham forced into late lineup change vs. Aston Villa as Thomas Frank suffers double injury blow

By , Senior Reporter
Frank forced into late change as Spurs suffer double defensive injury blow
© Imago
Tottenham Hotspur suffer a double injury blow ahead of their Premier League clash with Aston Villa as Thomas Frank is forced into a late lineup change.

Tottenham Hotspur were hit with a double defensive injury blow ahead of their Premier League battle with Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Frank's men welcomed Unai Emery's crop to North London revelling in a seven-game unbeaten run in all tournaments, having edged out Leeds United 2-1 just before the international break.

The Lilywhites will temporarily rise as high as second in the Premier League table with all three points against the Lions, before reigning champions Liverpool attempt to respond against Manchester United in the later kickoff.

Even with a Champions League game against Monaco to come on Wednesday night, Frank unsurprisingly went with a strong starting XI against Villa, including the recognisable central pairing of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

However, the latter then suffered an unspecified injury in the warm-up ahead of kickoff, forcing Frank to replace him with Kevin Danso shortly before kickoff.

Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie injured before Tottenham vs. Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur's Destiny Udogie pictured on December 29, 2024

The exact nature of Romero's concern is still unknown, but Frank will no doubt be asked about his captain's condition in his post-game press conference after he headed down the tunnel before kickoff.

With Romero out of contention, Van de Ven took the captain's armband alongside Danso in defence, and the Argentina international can also be considered an early doubt for the clash with Monaco in midweek.

Spurs had already been dealt one new concern before Romero's withdrawal, as left-back Destiny Udogie was nowhere to be seen in the matchday squad for the visit of Villa.

Djed Spence lined up at left-back in place of the Italy international, whom Frank revealed had sustained a knee injury, but nothing that is expected to sideline him for long.

Asked about Udogie's absence by Sky Sports News, Frank responded: "Came back from international duties and minor irritation on the knee. Nothing major."

Who else is out injured for Tottenham?

Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison pictured on April 13, 2025

It was not all doom and gloom on the injury front for Tottenham before kickoff on Sunday, as attacker Randal Kolo Muani was back among the substitutes after making a full recovery from a thigh problem.

However, Udogie and Romero's concerns means that the Spurs doctors are now taking care of nine stricken players, including long-term absentees Radu Dragusin, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison.

Dominic Solanke is also facing a few weeks out after a minor operation on his ankle, while Yves Bissouma and Kota Takai are suffering from similar issues, but the latter is expected to return imminently.

Finally, Ben Davies sustained a muscular problem while representing Wales during the most recent international break, and it is unclear how many matches the long-serving defender will miss.

Written by
Ben Knapton
Ben Davies Cristian Romero Destiny Udogie Kevin Danso Thomas Frank
