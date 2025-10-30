Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham Hotspur's latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League London derby with Chelsea.

Reeling from the loss of one shot at silverware, a wildly inconsistent Tottenham Hotspur welcome London rivals Chelsea to their headquarters for Saturday's mouthwatering Premier League derby.

Thomas Frank's men were sent packing in the EFL Cup fourth round in midweek, succumbing to a 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United thanks to goals from Fabian Schar and Nick Woltemade.

However, the Lilywhites were resounding 3-0 victors in their last Premier League game against Everton, a result that left them third in the standings and five points below leaders Arsenal.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Chelsea, who did manage to reach the EFL Cup quarter-finals courtesy of an engrossing 4-3 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Abdominal

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Chelsea)

Wilson Odobert was absent from the squad to face Newcastle due to a side strain, Frank revealed after the match, although he also stressed that the winger "could look positive" for this weekend's London derby.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: Unknown

Archie Gray was the victim of a calf injury in Spurs' recent Champions League draw with Monaco, and the former Leeds United youngster is not expected to be involved here.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Adductor

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Chelsea)

Cristian Romero is back out on the training pitches following an adductor injury and might be given the green light to return this weekend, but he will be cutting it close.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Chelsea)

Likewise, Destiny Udogie is on the cusp of a return from a minor knee irritation, but there is no guarantee that the Italy international will be fit for the derby.

Ben Davies

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Ben Davies sustained a thigh injury while representing Wales during the most recent international break, and the experienced defender is expected to remain out until after the next two-week hiatus.

Yves Bissouma

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Another victim of the October international break, Yves Bissouma has now undergone surgery on the ankle problem he suffered while playing for Mali, and no timeframe has been placed on his return.

Kota Takai

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Kota Takai is still not involved in Spurs' first-team setup, despite taking part in full training in September after a foot problem, so it can be assumed that he will miss out again this weekend.

Radu Dragusin

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Radu Dragusin tore his ACL in the Europa League nine months ago, but the Romanian defender is training fully again and is expected to take part in a friendly during the November international break, so he is looking good for a competitive return before the end of 2025.

Dejan Kulusevski

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Dejan Kulusevski is yet to make an appearance this term due to the severe knee problem he suffered towards the end of last term, and there is still no indication when the Swede might be back in the ranks.

James Maddison

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

James Maddison's 2025-26 season ended before it even began due to a summer ACL injury, and it remains to be seen if the English playmaker will return before the campaign ends.

Dominic Solanke

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Manchester United)

Dominic Solanke is taking "steps forward" in his recovery from an ankle operation, but the visit of Chelsea will come too soon for the striker.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham have no players suspended for this match.

