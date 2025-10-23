Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Sunday's Premier League clash between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton will welcome Tottenham Hotspur in gameweek nine of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

The Toffees are 12th in the Premier League table, picking up 11 points from their first eight matches of the season, while Spurs are sixth, claiming 14 points from their opening eight games.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Everton vs. Tottenham kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 4.30pm UK time on Sunday.

Where is Everton vs. Tottenham being played?

The match will take place at Everton's new ground - Hill Dickinson Stadium.

This will be Tottenham's first visit to the stadium, which is the eighth-largest football ground in England.

How to watch Everton vs. Tottenham in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest at Hill Dickinson Stadium will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app. UK viewers can also watch the highlights of the game on Match of the Day, which will start at 10.30pm on BBC One.

Everton vs. Tottenham: What's the story?

Everton will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City, but they beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in their last match in front of their own supporters before the October international break.

David Moyes's side will undoubtedly be the fresher of the two teams, as Tottenham were in Champions League action on Wednesday night, playing out a goalless draw with Monaco.

Spurs lost 2-1 at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League last weekend, but Thomas Frank's side have the best away record in England's top flight this term, claiming 10 points from four matches.

Everton beat Tottenham 3-2 in the last match between the two sides in January 2025, but that proved to be their first league success over the North London club since September 2020.

