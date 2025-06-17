Juventus are reportedly aiming to sell as many as eight players to finance a big-money deal for in-demand Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

Juventus are reportedly aiming to sell as many as eight players to finance a big-money deal for in-demand Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

The 27-year-old is expected to leave the Primeira Liga champions ahead of next season and has been at the centre of a well-documented transfer tug of war between Premier League duo Manchester United and Arsenal for some time.

It is understood that Gyokeres has turned down the chance to join Man United and reunite with former Sporting boss Ruben Amorim this summer, seemingly offering Arsenal a major boost in their pursuit of the prolific striker.

However, the Gunners could face stern competition for the Sweden international, as Serie A giants Juventus have allegedly joined the race for his signature.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Juve have already indicated to Gyokeres’s representatives that they are willing to meet his £11m-a-year salary demands, but they will need to generate funds from player sales to meet Sporting’s €80m asking price (€70m plus €10m in bonuses).

Vlahovic, Luiz among eight players put up for sale by Juve

Juventus are said to have identified eight players who they will look to offload this summer to fund their spending spree, including striker Dusan Vlahovic who scored a team-high 15 goals in the 2024-25 season.

The Old Lady are also ready to cash in on midfielder Douglas Luiz, just 12 months after signing him from Aston Villa, and they believe that they can raise around €60m (£51m) for the sale of both players.

While Vlahovic will soon be entering the final year of his contract in Turin, Luiz is said to be deemed surplus to requirements under new head coach Igor Tudor, who was appointed in March following the sacking of Thiago Motta.

Juve confirmed the permanent arrival of Lloyd Kelly from Newcastle United for around £20m just a couple of weeks ago following a loan spell last season, but it is claimed that the defender is another who could be sold this summer.

Meanwhile, Arkadiusz Milik, Filip Kostic, Mattia Perin, Daniele Rugani and Samuel Mbangula are also among the candidates to be sold by Juventus having fallen down the pecking order.

Would Gyokeres be open to Juventus move?

Gyokeres has established himself as one of the most prolific strikers in Europe since joining Sporting from Coventry City for a reported £21m in July 2023.

He has scored a remarkable 97 goals and has registered 28 assists in 102 appearances for the Portuguese giants across all competitions, contributing with 54 goals and 13 assists in 52 games last season.

It remains to be seen whether Gyokeres would be tempted by a move to Juventus, who finished fourth in Serie A last season and have not won a top-flight title in the last five years.

The likes of Randal Kolo Muani - who spent last season on loan in Turin from Paris Saint-Germain - Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and soon-to-be free agent Jonathan David are all considered as potential centre-forward alternatives by Juve should a move to Gyokeres fail to materialise.