Juventus are reportedly in the race alongside Manchester United and Arsenal for the signing of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners are known to be keen on the Swedish man, however the Londoners have supposedly put their interest on ice in recent times.

Gyokeres enjoyed a sensational campaign for Sporting Lisbon once again in 2024-25, netting 39 Primeira Liga goals across 33 appearances.

As a result, the 27-year-old won the division's Golden Boot at a canter as he looks set to make the next move in his blossoming career.

Since making a transfer from Coventry City to Lisbon during the summer of 2023, Gyokeres has scored 97 goals in 102 games.

Man United, Arsenal face Juventus competition for Gyokeres?

According to Sky Sports News, a new European superpower has joined the race for the services of Sporting Lisbon star Gyokeres.

The report claims that Italian giants Juventus are considering a swoop for the talents of the 27-year-old during the summer transfer window.

It is understood that the Old Lady have placed Gyokeres on a three-man shortlist of potential attacking incomings ahead of the new term.

The Serie A side are also interested in signing Victor Osimhen of Napoli and Canadian marksman Jonathan David, who is currently at Lille.

Juve are looking to recruit a new face at the top end of the pitch in the knowledge that Dusan Vlahovic is likely to move on before 2025-26.

Why are Arsenal cooling their Gyokeres interest?

Playing in the Champions League next season, Arsenal have an advantage over Manchester United in the race for Gyokeres.

However, the Premier League title chasers are supposedly focusing on a deal for Benjamin Sesko of German side RB Leipzig.

The Gunners are said to be in discussions with the Bundesliga outfit over the possible transfer of the Slovenia international.