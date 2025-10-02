Preview: Sparta vs. Ajax - prediction, team news, lineups

[monks data]
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Eredivisie clash between Sparta Rotterdam and Ajax, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Sparta Rotterdam aim for their first Eredivisie victory over Ajax since May 2009, when they host the Dutch giants at the Sparta Stadion on Saturday in gameweek eight.

Johnny Heitinga's team suffered a 4-0 defeat against Marseille in the Champions League earlier in the week, continuing their winless run away from home across all competitions this season — an inconsistency they will look to address this weekend.


Match preview

Sparta bounced back from a 6-1 opening weekend defeat to PSV Eindhoven to secure back-to-back wins; however, Maurice Steijn’s team have since lost three of their subsequent four matches.

This run of losses includes consecutive defeats against Twente and Heracles, with five goals conceded in the former and three in the latter, resulting in 5-1 and 3-0 losses respectively.

When Sparta have suffered defeats this season, it has been mainly due to their porous defence, which has conceded six in the loss to defending Eredivisie champions PSV and four in the Rotterdam derby defeat by Feyenoord.

Now facing Ajax, the 11th-placed side seek to avoid another heavy setback against the visitors from Amsterdam, whom they have not beaten in any competition since a 4-0 victory in May 2009.

Since that surprising result, Ajax have won 15 of 18 encounters, drawing three, highlighting the uphill task lurking for De Kasteelheren.

Nevertheless, the Rotterdam hosts can take confidence from securing two draws in their past three meetings with last season's runners-up, who head into Saturday's game following another disappointing Champions League defeat.

John Heitinga of Ajax on July 19, 2025

Heitinga’s side were hammered 4-0 by Marseille on Tuesday, adding to their European woes after losing 2-0 to Inter Milan in matchday one.

While De Godenzonen are clearly out of their depth on the continent, they remain contenders for a 37th Eredivisie title, sitting third after seven games — one point behind defending champions PSV and four adrift of unbeaten Feyenoord.

The third-placed team enter the eighth round as one of only two sides still undefeated this season; however, the Amsterdam club risk falling behind the division's top teams if they do not address their ongoing away struggles.

Heitinga's team have yet to secure a win on the road across all competitions, with league draws against Go Ahead Eagles, FC Volendam and PSV, along with a European defeat in Marseille.

Facing a team they have not lost to in 16 years offers some hope, even if this season's form suggests success on Saturday's visit to Rotterdam is not guaranteed.

Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie form:



  • W

  • W

  • L

  • W

  • L

  • L


Ajax Eredivisie form:



  • D

  • W

  • D

  • W

  • D

  • W


Ajax form (all competitions):



  • D

  • W

  • L

  • D

  • W

  • L



Team News

Tobias Lauritsen celebrates scoring for Sparta Rotterdam on August 17, 2025

Joel Drommel has conceded 19 goals in the Eredivisie this season — more than any other goalkeeper in the division — and will require a top performance to prevent further disappointment.

Tobias Lauritsen could be pivotal for Sparta's hopes, as he aims to add to his tally of three league goals.

While the hosts suffered no apparent injuries against Heracles, Shunsuke Mito remains sidelined with a knee issue.

Ajax, however, face more injury concerns: top scorer Wout Weghorst, Youri Regeer, Kasper Dolberg, Branco van den Boomen, Owen Wijndal and James McConnell are all potentially unavailable for gameweek eight.

Kenneth Taylor has scored in back-to-back Eredivisie matches, contributing to his tally of four goal involvements, and he seeks another influential role this weekend.

With Weghorst’s participation uncertain, Mika Godts, Taylor, Davy Klaassen and Steven Berghuis — who have 14 combined goal involvements — are expected to play key roles for the Amsterdam side.

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Sambo, Young, Indi, Van Aanholt; Clement, Kitolano; Van Bergen, Toornstra, Ltaief; Lauritsen

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Jaros; Gaaei, Sutalo, Itakura, Rosa; Taylor, Mokio, Klaassen; Edvardsen, Gloukh, Godts


SM words green background

We say: Sparta Rotterdam 1-2 Ajax

Despite Ajax’s injury setbacks, their historical dominance over Sparta is likely to continue this weekend.

With their superior squad depth and the in-form Taylor, the Amsterdam giants should secure their fifth league win at the expense of the Castle Lords.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

Written by
Anthony Brown
No Data Analysis info

