Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday's World Cup 2026 qualifier between Georgia and Spain.

Spain will be looking to secure their spot at the 2026 World Cup when they take on Georgia on Saturday evening.

La Roja are currently top of Group E on 12 points, three points ahead of second-placed Turkey, while Georgia are third in the section, six points behind the team in second spot.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the match.

What time does Georgia vs. Spain kick off?

Georgia against Spain will kick off at 5pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Georgia vs. Spain being played?

The contest will take place at the Boris Paitchadze Dinamo Arena - the ground is the home stadium of top-flight Georgian outfit FC Dinamo Tbilisi, and it has a seating capacity of 54,549.

How to watch Georgia vs. Spain in the UK

TV channels

Georgia and Spain will not be shown live on a UK television channel.

Online streaming

Amazon Prime Video will be showing the 2026 World Cup qualification fixture between Georgia and Spain.

Highlights

The official X account for Amazon Prime Video is expected to show the best incidents from the fixture between Spain and Georgia, including any goals which are scored in the Group E fixture.

What is at stake for Georgia and Spain?

Spain have been perfect in Group E thus far, winning all four of their matches to pick up 12 points, which has left them top of the section, three points ahead of second-placed Turkey.

La Roja will qualify in first spot providing that they secure a better result against Georgia on Saturday than Turkey do at home to Bulgaria, while matching Turkey's result would also all but guarantee qualification, as their goal difference is better than the team in second spot in the group by 12.

Georgia cannot finish first, and their only hope of securing a playoff spot is if they win their two remaining matches and hope that Turkey lose both of their fixtures.

In truth, it would be a major shock if Spain failed to qualify from such a comfortable position, but Georgia have it all to do if they are to be present in next summer's finals.

