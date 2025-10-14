Spain continue their perfect start to their World Cup 2026 group stage qualifiers with a 4-0 win against Bulgaria at Estadio Jose Zorrilla on Tuesday.

Arsenal's Mikel Merino struck first for Spain 10 minutes before half time thanks to good work from Pedri, who recovered a cleared corner before playing an excellent pass into the penalty area.

The Gunners star doubled La Roja's lead with another header, when he rose highest to meet Alex Grimaldo's cross just before the hour mark.

La Roja's victory was capped off with a late own goal from Bulgaria centre-back Atanas Chernev, before Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty in second-half stoppage time.

Spain's triumph means they have 12 points from their four group games and are first, with the nation guaranteed at minimum to participate in a playoff for a place at the World Cup.

Bulgaria have been eliminated as they have no points and are nine points behind second-placed Turkey with just two matches remaining.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Spain are currently ranked as the best international side in football by FIFA, and they will be keen to prove their qualities in next summer's tournament.

Smooth progression to the World Cup finals would allow boss Luis de la Fuente to focus on preparing his team for the competition, and based on their performances in recent months, they should be considered as one of the favourites.

Bulgaria struggled throughout the match, and they were fortunate to only be one behind heading into the half-time interval given they managed just one touch inside their hosts' box, while also facing 20 shots.

The visitors' elimination means they will have to wait until 2030 at least for a first appearance at the World Cup since 1998.

SPAIN VS. BULGARIA HIGHLIGHTS

20th min: Pedri (Spain) shot

Pedri makes a late run into the penalty area and he finds himself unmarked but he can only chip the ball onto the bar from a close range on the right side of the six-yard box.

So close from the Barcelona star!

35th min: Spain 1-0 Bulgaria (Mikel Merino)

Spain's corner from the left is cleared to a safe area outside the box, but Pedri lofts a pass into the right side of the six-yard box to Robin Le Normand, who nods back into a central zone before Mikel Merino powers a header into the right side of the net.

A fantastic header!

57th min: Spain 2-0 Bulgaria (Mikel Merino)

Left-back Alex Grimaldo charges down the left flank and manages to send a cross towards the centre of the box, and his delivery is met by Merino, who headers low into the ground and over the line.

Another goal, another header!

79th min: Spain 3-0 Bulgaria (Atanas Chernev own goal)

Aleix Garcia overlaps on the left and fires a low delivery across goal, and Bulgaria centre-back Atanas Chernev tries to clear the ball but can only direct possession past his own goalkeeper.

An unfortunate moment for the defender!

79th min: Spain 4-0 Bulgaria (Mikel Oyarzabal)

After Martin Georgiev trips Merino in the box, Mikel Oyarzabal steps up to take the resulting penalty, converting into the bottom-right corner.

A brilliant evening for Spain!

MAN OF THE MATCH - MIKEL MERINO

Mikel Merino has often been described as a defensive player, but his form for Arsenal and Spain has proven how effective he can be in the final third.

The midfielder's excellent positioning allowed him to score his side's first, while he rose highest to net La Roja's second, and he was a nuisance all evening.

SPAIN VS. BULGARIA MATCH STATS

Possession: Spain 78%-22% Bulgaria

Shots: Spain 33-3 Bulgaria

Shots on target: Spain 11-0 Bulgaria

Corners: Spain 11-0 Bulgaria

Fouls: Spain 7-6 Bulgaria

BEST STATS



WHAT NEXT?

Spain's next clash comes against Georgia on November 15 in their penultimate group game, with their final fixture taking place three days later against Turkey.

As for Bulgaria, their fifth match of the qualifiers is against hosts Turkey on November 15, and their sixth fixtures will come against Georgia on November 18.

