Southampton have reportedly entered advanced talks to sign FC Koln striker Damion Downs this summer.

The Saints are preparing for life back in the Championship following a sobering 2024-25 campaign in the Premier League last time out.

Despite the best efforts of both Russell Martin and Ivan Juric in the managerial hotseat, Southampton came nowhere near safety by the end of play.

The South Coast finished rock bottom of the Premier League standings, collecting a mere 12 points across 38 top-flight battles.

Looking to rebuild and challenge for promotion in the Championship, former Reims and Lens boss Will Still is now in charge at St Mary's Stadium.

Southampton in advanced talks for Downs?

According to Sky Sports News, Southampton are moving towards the announcement of a high-profile signing ahead of the new campaign.

The report claims that the Saints are in advanced talks for the services of Koln striker Downs during the summer transfer window.

It is understood that the second-tier club have submitted a £6.8m bid as they aim to bring the international star to the South Coast.

Downs is currently away on international duty with the United States, who are through to the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The 20-year-old featured for 12 minutes off the bench on Monday night as the Stars and Stripes beat Costa Rica on penalties in their final-eight clash.

How good is Downs?

Despite plying his trade in the second tier of Germany football during 2024-25 term, Downs impressed enough to earn a spot for his country this summer.

The youngster netted 11 goals and provided four assists across all competitions for Koln last campaign, including 10 strikes in Bundesliga 2.

Downs's only top-flight season arrived during 2023-24, when the forward scored twice from 10 appearances in the Bundesliga.