Sevilla will be looking to extend their three-game unbeaten run when they welcome Villarreal to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Submarine will be aiming to continue their impressive start to the season, having lost just one of their five La Liga matches.

Match preview

Sevilla boss Matias Almeyda made a sluggish start to life as a La Liga manager, seeing his side lose their opening two matches against Athletic Club and Getafe.

However, his team have since sparked an upturn in fortunes, recording away victories against Girona and Alaves on either side of a 2-2 home draw with Elche.

Ruben Vargas saw his opener cancelled out by Alaves' Carlos Vicente equaliser, before Alexis Sanchez netted the decisive goal in the second period to seal a 2-1 victory and become Sevilla's third-oldest La Liga scorer in the 21st century at the age of 36 years and 275 days.

As a result of the win, Almeyda's side are now sitting in eighth place in the standings, with three points separating them from Espanyol in fourth position.

While they will be pleased with their recent form, Sevilla are one of seven teams yet to pick up a home win in La Liga this term, so there will be some extra motivation to claim all three points in Tuesday's contest.

However, their hopes of a victory may be tempered by the fact that they have not won their last four matches since they recorded a 2-1 home victory in April 2023.

Villarreal will travel to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in third position after winning three, drawing one and losing one of their opening five league matches.

All three of Villarreal's league victories have taken place at the Estadio de la Ceramica, including their first two games of the season against Real Oviedo and Girona.

The Yellow Submarine then experienced a dip in form as they embarked on a run of three consecutive away games, playing out a draw with Celta Vigo before losing to Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur in La Liga and the Champions League respectively.

Marcelino's side ultimately returned to winning ways in Saturday's home clash with 10-man Osasuna, coming from a goal down to claim a narrow 2-1 victory thanks to efforts from Georges Mikautadze and Pape Gueye.

While they boast a perfect record on home turf, the Yellow Submarine are at risk of going three consecutive away league matches without a win for the first time since January 2024.

The visitors will at least take confidence from the fact that they have won their last three matches against Sevilla, including a 2-1 victory on their most recent trip to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in August 2024.

Sevilla La Liga form:

L L W D W

Villarreal La Liga form:

W W D L W

Villarreal form (all competitions):

W W D L L W

Team News

Sevilla remain without the services of Joan Jordan, while Alfon Gonzalez is a doubt after being forced off in the early stages of Saturday’s win over Alaves.

Sanchez replaced Alfon at Mendizorroza and is now in line to make his first start since arriving on a free transfer earlier this month.

Juanlu Sanchez will be hoping to earn a recall to the right wing-back position after dropping to the bench on matchday five.

As for the visitors, defender Juan Foyth and forward Ayoze Perez are set to miss a second consecutive game through injury.

Villarreal’s injury list also features Logan Costa, Pau Cabanes, Willy Kambwala and Gerard Moreno, while Ilias Akhomach is a doubt after being withdrawn at half time of Saturday’s win.

Marcelino is set to make changes to keep his side fresh amid the busy schedule, which could see Santiago Mourino, Renato Veiga, Sergi Cardona, Santi Comesana, Tajon Buchanan and Manor Solomon all come into the starting lineup.

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Azpilicueta, Nianzou, Marcao; Juanlu, Agoume, Mendy, Suazo; Sanchez, Vargas; Romero

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Junior; Mourino, Marin, Veiga, Cardona; Buchanan, Comesana, Gueye, Solomon; Pepe, Mikautadze

We say: Sevilla 1-2 Villarreal

Villarreal will be determined to claim their first away win of the season on Tuesday, and having won their last three matches against Sevilla, we think they will use those positive experiences as inspiration for a successful trip to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



