Preview: SBV Excelsior vs Telstar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 15 Jan 2026 14:23 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 15:35

Aiming to steer clear of the drop zone, SBV Excelsior and Telstar face off in round 19 of the 2025-26 Eredivisie season at Stadion Woudstein on Saturday evening.

Both sides came away empty-handed from their respective 2026 openers last weekend, although the visitors have since returned to winning ways with a KNVB-Beker triumph.

Match preview

Tasked with being the latest team in the way of PSV Eindhoven's seemingly unstoppable title charge, Excelsior were dispatched with relative ease, trailing by four goals after just 39 minutes and eventually losing 5-1.

Ruben den Uil's men had won three of their four matches before heading to the Philips Stadion and will now need to pick themselves up from a crushing defeat to avoid being drawn into a relegation scrap, having ended 2025 five points clear of the bottom three.

De Roodzwarten have picked up 12 of their 19 points so far in home matches, highlighting how crucial home results have been to their campaign just past the midway point.

Excelsior's all-or-nothing approach on home turf has seen all nine of their league games this term produce a winner (W4, L5), and the Rotterdam-based outfit will hope it remains that way if they are to extend their four-game unbeaten run against Telstar.

With games against AZ Alkmaar, Twente and Ajax to follow Saturday's contest, the hosts' upcoming assignment represents their easiest task on paper in a daunting run of matches to kick off the New Year, which will see them face four of the current top seven teams over a five-game span.

© Imago

Despite losing just one of their final nine games across all competitions in 2025, Telstar hardly gave their survival hopes a boost, managing just eight points from a possible 21 during that run.

Nonetheless, Anthony Correia's men showed signs of life in their 3-2 defeat to Ajax on Sunday, even if it did leave them just a point above relegation danger in the Eredivisie table.

Away from their league struggles, De Witte Leeuwen secured safe passage into the quarter-finals of this season's KNVB Beker by beating Almere City 3-1 on Wednesday, meaning three of their last four victories have now come on cup duty.

Telstar's most recent triumph extended their run of matches without defeat on the road to six, and while that should inspire confidence ahead of Saturday's trip to Excelsior, the visitors will need to address their attacking woes.

They have scored just five times in eight league away outings, often undermining a solid defensive unit that has conceded just eight goals on the road, the joint-fewest of any Dutch top-flight side alongside PSV Eindhoven.

Having scored the opener in five of their last six matches, Telstar will be hoping to fly out of the blocks once again this weekend to boost their chances of securing all three points on enemy territory.

SBV Excelsior Eredivisie form:

L

W

W

L

W

L

Telstar Eredivisie form:

D

L

D

D

W

L

Telstar form (all competitions):

D

D

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / ANP

Chris Kevin Nadje has not featured for Excelsior since October as he continues to battle with a thigh issue, although the Ivorian is not far off making a return to action.

While Nadje's absence this weekend is guaranteed, Stefan Mitrovic will need to be assessed late on after missing the last three matches due to illness.

January arrival Emil Hansson made his bow off the bench last time out and will be pushing for a first start for the home side.

Cedric Hatenboer had a Telstar debut to forget as he received his marching orders against Ajax, making him ineligible to play any part on Saturday.

Following his strike against Almere City, Milan Zonneveld has now been directly involved in four goals in his last six outings, making him one to keep an eye on.

SBV Excelsior possible starting lineup:

Van Gassel; Janssen, Widell, Meissen, Bronkhorst; Yegoian, Naujoks, Hartjes; De Regt, Bergraaf, Fernandes

Telstar possible starting lineup:

Koeman; Ogidi, Offerhaus, Bakker; Noslin, Rossen, Owusu, Hardeveld; Van de Kamp, Brouwer, Zonneveld

We say: SBV Excelsior 1-0 Telstar

Given how low-scoring Excelsior's home matches and Telstar's away outings have been this season, a drab affair is on the cards here with limited goalmouth action at either end.

That said, we are backing the hosts to make home advantage count and get the job done.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.