Sports Mole previews Sunday's Eredivisie clash between SBV Excelsior and Sparta Rotterdam, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The Rotterdam derby takes centre stage on Sunday as SBV Excelsior welcome Sparta Rotterdam to the Van Donge & De Roo Stadion in the Eredivisie.

While the hosts are still finding their feet after a poor start that has left them hovering near the relegation zone, the visitors arrive with mixed form and a chance to climb further up the table.

Match preview

Excelsior have endured a stumbling start to the campaign, amassing just three points from their opening four matches to sit 16th in the standings.

Ruben den Uil’s men have scored only three goals while conceding 11, - the joint-second worst record in the division alongside Sparta, with only Heracles Almelo (14) faring worse.

Their campaign began disastrously with a 5-0 hammering at NEC Nijmegen before losing 2-1 at home to Feyenoord despite taking an early lead through Derensili Sanches Fernandes - it was followed by a 4-1 defeat to Utrecht, with Yoon Do-young netting a late consolation.

The only bright spot came just before the international break when Excelsior edged FC Twente 1-0 thanks to substitute Mike van Duinen’s 83rd-minute strike.

Despite losing defender Stan Henderikx to a first-half red card, they dug deep to claim their first victory of the season.

Sparta, meanwhile, have endured an uneven start of their own, sitting ninth with six points from two wins and two losses, having scored six goals while also conceding 11.

Maurice Steijn's side opened with a heavy 6-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven but responded impressively with back-to-back wins - 2-1 at home to Utrecht and 3-0 away at Go Ahead Eagles, with Tobias Lauritsen among the goals on both occasions.

However, their momentum was halted in emphatic fashion before the break as they suffered a 4-0 defeat to rivals Feyenoord, a game that also saw Bruno Martins Indi sent off.

Interestingly, none of the last six meetings between Excelsior and Sparta has ended in a draw, suggesting another decisive result is on the cards in Sunday’s derby.

This will be the 27th Eredivisie clash between the sides, with Excelsior edging the head-to-head on 12 wins to Sparta’s eight, plus six draws.

Sparta have managed just one victory in their last six league visits to Woudestein, but both teams have scored in each of those encounters.

SBV Excelsior Eredivisie form:

LLLW

Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie form:

LWWL

Team News

Excelsior will remain without a number of key players with goalkeeper Stijn van Gassel (groin), Lennard Hartjes (cruciate ligament), Mathijs Tielemans (unknown injury) and Lewis Schouten (hamstring) all sidelined.

Stan Henderikx is suspended following his red card against Twente, meaning Guilliano Cairo is expected to slot into the backline.

Mike van Duinen will be pushing for a start after his match-winning cameo last time out.

Sparta will be without suspended defender Bruno Martins Indi and injured midfielder Shunsuke Mito (knee).

Teo Quintero should step into central defence, while leading scorer Tobias Lauritsen is set to spearhead the attack once more.

Despite their heavy defeat to Feyenoord, Steijn is not expected to make sweeping changes.

SBV Excelsior possible starting lineup:

Raatsie; Martens, Widell, Cairo, Zagre; Meissen, Carlen; Fernandes, Yegoian, Regt; Duinen

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Aanholt, Quintero, Young, Sambo; Kitolano, Clement; Ltaief, Toornstra, Bergen; Lauritsen

We say: SBV Excelsior 0-1 Sparta Rotterdam

Excelsior may take encouragement from their narrow victory over Twente, but their defensive record remains among the worst in the division and could be exposed again here.

Sparta have shown more consistency in attack and, despite their own lapses at the back, carry the edge in firepower.

In a fixture that rarely ends level, the visitors’ cutting edge could see them edge another lively derby.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Aishat Akanni Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email