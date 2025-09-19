Sports Mole previews Sunday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Samsunspor and Fatih Karagumruk, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Samsunspor set out to halt their slide as they welcome Fatih Karagumruk to the 19 Mayıs Stadium on Sunday for matchday six of the Turkish Super Lig.

The hosts are winless in their last five outings across all competitions and now chase a first success in over a month against newly promoted visitors who have not had the smoothest start to life back in the top flight.

Match preview

Samsunspor reached new heights last season with a third-place finish in the Super Lig but are beginning to look a shadow of that vibrant side despite opening 2025-26 with back-to-back victories.

Since their slip from the Europa League qualifiers into the Conference League after a narrow 2-1 aggregate defeat to Panathinaikos, the Red Lightning have failed to win any of their three league matches.

Thomas Reis’s men could not make their dominance count in midweek as a goalless draw with Kasimpasa reflected a side low on conviction after suffering their first loss of the campaign in the previous game.

Despite enjoying close to two-thirds of possession, Samsunspor were second best in attacking output on Wednesday, and the result only moved Kırmızı Simsekler up one place to eighth with eight points from five matches.

After seeing his team fail to find the net in a league fixture for the first time in 10 games, Reis will be eager to restore their sharpness in the final third after a sluggish start in front of goal this term.

The Red Lightning have struck just five times in as many games while conceding four, yet they can take confidence into this weekend, given a single goal secured victory the last time both sides met at 19 Mayıs.

Karagumruk will, however, be chasing a third successive win in this fixture, having beaten Samsunspor 3-1 in the return leg of 2023-24 after knocking them out of the domestic cup at Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

The Black Red made an immediate return to the top flight after only one year away and have yet to settle back among the elite with ease.

Marcel Licka’s side have lost four of their five matches this season, with their sole success coming in a 2-1 win at Antalyaspor wedged between those defeats.

A 2-0 loss to Basaksehir last weekend laid bare their struggles in the attacking third as Karagumruk drew blank for a fourth time this campaign.

The Black Red go into Sunday in the relegation zone with both the joint weakest attack and leakiest defence after conceding nine, and Licka will be desperate to plug those gaps.

Team News

Summer recruit Josafat Mendes impressed on his full debut against Kasimpasa and the 22-year-old is expected to keep his place at right back.

Reis remains without midfielder Soner Aydogdu and winger Emre Kilinc through a muscle problem and broken hand, respectively, while centre-back Bedirhan Cetin is also sidelined.

Carlo Holse and Marius Mouandilmadji lead the scoring charts for Samsunspor this season, and both will again be tasked with providing inspiration in the final third.

Karagumruk have no major injury concerns but the absence of Ahmet Sivri on the left flank continues to be felt after three matches out.

Licka could opt for a more cautious setup with Tiago Cukur spearheading the attack and Andre Gray operating just behind, though the pair may interchange as a front two.

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Satka, Van Drongelen, Borevkovic; Mendes, Ntcham, Yuksel, Tomasson; Bulbul, Holse; Marius

Fatih Karagumruk possible starting lineup:

Grbic; Cankaya, Kadioglu, Cinar, Balkovec; Kalpakli, Kalayci, Johnson, Serginho; Gray; Cukur

We say: Samsunspor 1-0 Fatih Karagumruk

Neither side come into this contest in convincing form, but Samsunspor’s home advantage and stronger recent pedigree may just tilt the balance in their favour.

The encounter is unlikely to be free-flowing given the blunt edge of both attacks, and a single strike could be enough to settle it for the hosts.

