Turkish Super Lig
Sep 13, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Antalyaspor logo (not for use in articles)

Samsunspor
vs.
AntalyasporAntalyaspor

Preview: Samsunspor vs Antalyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Samsunspor vs Antalyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Samsunspor and Antalyaspor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Samsunspor will aim to extend their unbeaten start to the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig campaign when they host Antalyaspor at the Samsun 19 May Stadium on Saturday.

Thomas Reis’s side showed real character in their final outing before the international break, battling back for a late 1-1 draw against Trabzonspor to preserve their impressive streak.


Match preview

Despite falling behind in the 16th minute and facing sustained pressure, Samsunspor kept pushing forward, recording 13 goal attempts before Marius Mouandilmadji struck in the 88th minute with his second league goal of the season. 

The result left the Red Lightning on seven points from three matches, following earlier wins over Genclerbirligi and Kocaelispor in their opening two matches.

That point was particularly significant, not just because of Trabzonspor’s quality, but because it followed their Europa League qualifying defeat to Panathinaikos, a first taste of balancing continental and domestic football. 

Having dropped into the Conference League, similar tests await for Reis’s men in the future, but their immediate focus is on reclaiming winning form in the Super Lig.

History favours Samsunspor on home soil heading into this clash, having beaten Antalyaspor in both league meetings at the Samsun 19 May Stadium since their top-flight return in 2023-24, each ending 2-0. 

Coach Emre Belozoglu of Antalyaspor

While Antalyaspor claimed the most recent clash between the sides, both of their victories over Samsunspor since 2023 have come at the New Antalya Stadium, a pattern they will be eager to break.

The visitors, however, entered the break under pressure after back-to-back league defeats, following narrow wins over Kasimpasa and promoted Genclerbirligi in their opening fixtures with a 1-0 loss against Trabzonspor before a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Fatih Karagumruk last time out.

Antalyaspor endured a testing 2024-25 campaign, finishing 15th on 44 points, their lowest league position since 2021-22, and sustained poor results could see them dragged into trouble once more. 

The break offered an opportunity to reset, but they must rediscover the resilience shown in their early-season victories when they visit a ground that has proven difficult for them historically.

Samsunspor Turkish Super Lig form:



Samsunspor form (all competitions):



Antalyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:



Antalyaspor form (all competitions):




Team News

Samsunspor's Landry Dimarta, Soner Aydogdu and Carlo Holse celebrate on October 26, 2024

Samsunspor were boosted by the return of Afonso Sousa and Carlo Holse from injury in the draw with Trabzonspor, with both featuring as substitutes. 

Reis has no new injury concerns and is expected to keep faith with Mouandilmadji up front, while Holse could be restored to the starting midfield alongside Olivier Ntcham.

For Antalyaspor, goalkeeper Ataberk Dadakdeniz remains a doubt with a thigh problem, while Dogukan Ozkan, Veysel Sari, and Erdogan Yesilyurt are ruled out until late September.

Ozkan and Sari are recovering from muscle injuries, while Yesilyurt continues his rehabilitation from a cruciate ligament problem sustained earlier in the campaign.

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Yavru, Satka, Van Drongelen, Tomasson; Ntcham, Holse, Yuksel; Dimata, Kilinc, Mouandilmadji

Antalyaspor possible starting lineup:

Julian; Paal, Dzhikiya, Giannetti, Balci; Dikmen, Van de Streek; Omur, Storm, Vural; Cvancara


SM words green background

We say: Samsunspor 2-1 Antalyaspor

Samsunspor faced their toughest challenge of the season so far and emerged with plenty of positives, underlining their readiness to build on last year’s impressive campaign.

Confidence is flowing through the Red Lightning at the moment, a sharp contrast to Antalyaspor’s recent struggles, and that momentum could prove decisive when the two sides clash on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

Written by
Joshua Cole
