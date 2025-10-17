Preview: Rennes vs Auxerre - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Rennes and Auxerre, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Dreaming of a place in Ligue 1's top six, resilient Rennes are set to welcome struggling Auxerre to Roazhon Park on Sunday afternoon.

Les Rennais come into this clash on a five-game unbeaten streak, while AJA are hoping to avoid a third straight defeat.

Match preview

Habib Beye took over at Rennes in January, and while he stabilised the club with four wins from his first five games in the dugout, they endured a poor campaign overall in 2024-25, losing 19 of their 34 top-flight matches - a rate of 56% - and eventually finished a disappointing 12th.

This time around, Les Rennais have displayed a commendable ability to stay afloat in games, having tasted defeat just once so far, when they were thrashed 4-0 on the road against Lorient back in late August.

Prior to the international break, Beye's side earned a point in a 2-2 stalemate with Le Havre, a result that extended their current unbeaten run to five matches.

However, the tie also means that while Rennes have lost the joint-fewest games in Ligue 1, they have now drawn a division-high four times this season in stark contrast to last term's division-low of two, and their inability to secure victories has left them 10th in the table with 10 points.

The manager will also be extremely frustrated that his team surrendered a two-goal lead against Le Club Doyen, but considering that Les Rennais have triumphed in two of their three clashes at Roazhon Park so far this season, the hosts will be feeling confident of getting back to winning ways on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Christoph Pelissier's Auxerre ended last term marginally ahead of this weekend's opponents, but while they had hoped to push on in their second season back in the top flight, they have arguably taken a step backwards.

On October 4, AJA were beaten 2-1 on their own turf by 10-man Lens, succumbing to a demoralising 96th-minute winner from Les Sang et Or's Abdallah Sima.

That defeat was Pelissier's side's fifth in six games, a dire run that has seen them slip down to 16th in the table, where their tally of six points puts them in the relegation playoff spot, just one above 17th-placed Angers SCO.

To make matters worse, Sunday's visitors will be desperate to find stability by merely avoiding another loss, but they will need to defy their travelling record to do so given that they have lost all three of their away matches in 2025-26, conceding six and scoring only once in the process.

That being said, Auxerre may take heart from the fact that they completed a league double over Rennes last season, and three points could change the complexion of their miserable opening to the Ligue 1 season by lifting them up to 11th in a best-case scenario, ahead of the likes of Lorient, Nice and Brest.

Rennes Ligue 1 form:

Auxerre Ligue 1 form:

Team News

Rennes have a couple of potential absentees for this weekend's clash, though they are both expected to be back in action this month.

Centre-back Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal has not featured since the win over Lyon on September 14, and midfielder Glen Kamara has been out of commission since making the squad against Nantes six days later.

If neither are available, then Alidu Seidu, Jeremy Jacquet and Lilian Brassier should line up in a back three, while Mahdi Camara, Valentin Rongier and Djaoui Cisse patrol the centre of the park.

As for Auxerre, they are missing centre-backs Telli Siwe - who is expected to be out until the new year with a knee injury - and Sinaly Diomande, who is anticipated to be back in contention later this month.

However, Marvin Senaya, Francisco Sierralta and Clement Akpa will be on hand to form a defensive trio, and they are set to be flanked by wing-backs Josue Casimir and Gideon Mensah.

In midfield, 21-year-old Nathan Buayi-Kiala remains out with a long-term knee injury of his own, while Oussama El Azzouzi is a doubt with a neck issue, so Elisha Owusu is likely to be joined by Kevin Danois on Sunday.

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Bamba; Seidu, Jacquet, Brassier; Frankowski, Camara, Rongier, Cisse, Merlin; Lepaul, Embolo

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

Leon; Casimir, Senaya, Sierralta, Akpa, Mensah; Sinayoko, Owusu, Danois, Namaso; Mara

We say: Rennes 2-0 Auxerre

Rennes have proven their resilience throughout the early stages of the campaign, and they are unlikely to lose against one of the most out-of-form teams in the division.

Contrastingly, Auxerre have lost five of their last six games and all three of their matches away from home this term, and their misery could continue on Sunday.

